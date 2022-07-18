ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci plans to retire in the next 3 years

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeurU_0gjddjYB00

Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire within the next three years, according to CNN.

Fauci told CNN on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office which would end in January 2025.

If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico . “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

The outlet does not report a specific date and says Fauci hasn’t planned a retirement process, yet.

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ( NIAID), where he is the director, had “ the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

Dr. Fauci is currently the chief medical advisor in the White House and has been since Ronald Reagan.

Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Ronald Reagan
