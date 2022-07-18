Moctezuma Mexican Grill brings traditional cuisine with a twist!
If you’re looking for some traditional Mexican food with a twist, Moctezuma Mexican Grill is the food truck for you! The owners, Jose and Santos Colmenares joined the FOX21 Morning News team to show off their authentic menu and high-quality offerings.
A lot of Moctezuma’s recipes are influenced by their roots. “My dad was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and my brother and I were born in California. Both places are rich in culture and food. This influenced our recipes and gave us a lot of ideas to work with,” said Jose Colmenares.
Follow the food truck on social media or give them a call at (719) 799-0149.
