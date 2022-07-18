Mask mandate returns for city employees in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A mask mandate is back in effect for city employees in Lincoln, following a rise in COVID-19 cases across Lancaster...www.klkntv.com
exactly how many times does it have to be proven that masks are not effective?... exactly how many times do these bureaucrats running our county...think that they know better... it's time to stop it. just stop it...
Here we go again!Laird and Lopez are Fauci cult followers.Get them out of office immediately! They are ruling the roost which is Lincoln and Lancaster county. These two females have to much power,Strip them of their power and things will be 100% better.Masks are ineffective and so are the shots apparently according to Fauci !!!
Figured this was coming as election are in the nearer future!
