ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mask mandate returns for city employees in Lincoln

By Matt Chibe
klkntv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A mask mandate is back in effect for city employees in Lincoln, following a rise in COVID-19 cases across Lancaster...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 41

Tamara Degner
4d ago

exactly how many times does it have to be proven that masks are not effective?... exactly how many times do these bureaucrats running our county...think that they know better... it's time to stop it. just stop it...

Reply(2)
31
E.J. Campbell
4d ago

Here we go again!Laird and Lopez are Fauci cult followers.Get them out of office immediately! They are ruling the roost which is Lincoln and Lancaster county. These two females have to much power,Strip them of their power and things will be 100% better.Masks are ineffective and so are the shots apparently according to Fauci !!!

Reply(8)
15
travler
4d ago

Figured this was coming as election are in the nearer future!

Reply
13
Related
klin.com

Mayor Says Full Mask Mandate Not Being Considered

Last week the City of Lincoln implemented a mask mandate for city employees due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The policy means employees are required to wear a mask when interacting with co-workers, the public or in group meetings with two or more people. On LNK Today Mayor...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Updated COVID Case Count For Lincoln And Lancaster County

(KFOR NEWS July 21, 2022) There were 110 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, bringing the total to 75,876 since the pandemic began. There have been 445 deaths of people with COVID. 46 people are hospitalized with COVID – 37 are from Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Public Health#Lincoln#Channel 8
klkntv.com

Lincoln pastor shares concern in light of recent mass shootings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been at least 350 mass shootings in the U.S. this year alone. One of the attacks on that list is the shooting that took place on T Street on Tuesday. Pastor John Harris of Kingdom Encouragement Outreach...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Exclusive: Protection order against Omaha City Council member thrown out

Omaha, NE.—Round one of a court fight keeping a top city official away from her ex-boyfriend goes to City Councilmember Juanita Johnson, meanwhile the ex, Kay LeFlore, says he’s ready for round two. Citing a lack of evidence, a Douglas County judge today threw out a domestic abuse...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska AG declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Attorney General’s office confirmed to NCN news partner WOWT Channel 6 on Thursday that it will not be prosecuting former State Sen. Mike Groene. The attorney general's office said in a statement:. “Our office prosecutors have reviewed the investigation completed by the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County CASA Director arrested for theft by deception

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County official was arrested Thursday for unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception. On Thursday, officials were made aware of allegations of theft by Sarpy County CASA Director Paula Creps, according to authorities. Officials contacted the Sarpy County Sheriff's...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Toxic algae blooms found at three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a health alert on Friday over harmful algal blooms in three Nebraska lakes. The toxic blue-green algae has been identified at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Bryan Health completes three-year renovation of east campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bryan Health has completed its $47 million update to the Bryan East Campus. Multiple public spaces and clinical and surgical areas were updated or added during the renovation. The four-phase project, which began in January 2019, required help from over 70 contractors during 1.8 million...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New leader hired for Gage Area Growth Enterprise

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska economic development organization has selected a new Executive Director. Rachel Kreikemeier will become the director of Gage Area Growth Enterprise, known as NGage, on Monday. The Alma, Nebraska native has been with the Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus the past four years, as an...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska DMV expands appointment services to Lincoln location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the busiest DMVs in Lincoln is making some changes this week. Appointments are now available for things like license renewals and driving tests. The appointment system is now available at four of the DMV locations in Nebraska. Three in the Omaha metro area and the West O Street location in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln's Pershing mural is coming down — very carefully

The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition. What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy