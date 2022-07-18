ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested in California on DUI charge

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- Blake Jenner, star of the hit Fox show Glee, was arrested last Saturday in California and charged with a DUI.

As first reported by TMZ, Jenner, 29, was pulled over in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank after he allegedly went through a red light around 11:30 p.m. The actor, who was found to be over the legal blood alcohol limit, was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to records from the Burbank Police Department.

TMZ said that Jenner was "released shortly thereafter with a citation, and will have to appear before a judge at a later date."

Police officials later confirmed with People that Jenner had indeed been released from custody later that day.

Jenner is best known for his role as Ryder Flynn on Glee. He portrayed the character from 2012 until being written out midway through Season 5 in 2015. The actor has become additionally famous for starring alongside Renee Zellweger and Jane Levy in Netflix's 2019 thriller series What/If.

Jenner has also been seen in a variety of films, including Edge of Seventeen and Billy Boy. He co-starred in the latter with ex-wife, Melissa Benoist, the pair having met on the set of Glee.

His relationship with Benoist has come under scrutiny following allegations in 2019 that he had physically abused her. Jenner later confirmed that the relationship had been abusive, writing in a long Instagram post that there was "mental, emotional and physical abuse on both ends."

"I wish there was a way to convey that it is truly not my wish to drag her down in any way," Jenner added. "I want her to heal, but I, too, want to heal - and I choose to believe that the two are not mutually exclusive."

"There are many things that I wish I could've done differently," he said. "While I wish it did not take the pain that was suffered throughout the course of our relationship, I will never regress to making the same mistakes ever again."

