Joel Embiid goes viral for Hora dance at wedding

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Joel Embiid lived his best life dancing the Hora at a wedding in Napa over the weekend.

The Sixers big man became a trending Twitter topic on Sunday when now-viral videos showed him all smiles while taking part in a dance circle. It wasn’t hard to miss the 7-footer, who was filmed jumping up and down with wedding guests.

At one point during the party, Embiid was hoisted up on a chair with a woman on his lap. Other viral videos show the five-time NBA All-Star laughing while being bounced in the air as the woman appeared to hold on for dear life.

Embiid was in Napa, Calif. to celebrate the nuptials of his good friend Michael Ratner, who is a filmmaker and previously worked with the Sixers star on a documentary about his journey from Cameroon to Kansas.

Joel Embiid took part in the Hora at a wedding in Napa over the weekend.

Ratner married Lauren Rothberg, who is the head of brand at Hailey Bieber’s newly launched Rhode Skin. The newlyweds both shared the viral videos of Embiid at their wedding to their Instagram stories.

Embiid appeared much healthier during his offseason activities after the 28-year-old center ended last season with a number of injuries — including a facial fracture and a concussion. He also dealt with a back injury last February.

Earlier this month, Embiid was spotted partying with his teammates James Harden and PJ Tucker while on stage during a Meek Mill performance.

Joel Embiid (l.) with James Harden during a 76ers game in February.

Tucker agreed to a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed contract with the Sixers following a single season with the Miami Heat. The move was announced on July 6.

Meanwhile, Harden took a 15 million pay-cut ahead of the 2022-23 season. The point guard turned down his $47 million player option to free up cap space for Philadelphia to “compete for a championship.” His new contract isn’t finalized yet.

Embiid agreed to a supermax contract extension last August, that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2026-27 season. He is set to earn $196 million over four years with a player option in the final season.

