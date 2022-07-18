ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Sports: Flat Rock Speedway gears up for big race; Wiemer gets RBI

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
FLAT ROCK – Flat Rock Speedway got ready for its’ biggest race of the season by hosting Kids Night Saturday.

Jim Froling won the 25-lap Late Model Sportsman race by holding off Ron Allen and Kyle Worley. Greg Studt (Street Stock A), Rich Abel (B Main) and Rayce Metdepenningen (Enduro) were the other winners.

Flat Rock will host the Stan Yee Memorial 150 Saturday night.

Yee was a championship car owner in the Late Model ranks for over 40 years. His son, Stan Jr. captured the 2003 Flat Rock title and is entered for the prestigious event. Stan passed away in 2008.

Brian Bergakker has won the last three Yee races.

There is no advance ticket sale. Tickets go on sale at 4:30 p.m. at the track when the ticket office and front gates open.

Race day on Saturday will see the pit area opening at 2:30, practice begins at 4:30 p.m. and the front gates will also open at that time.

Go to www.flatrockspeedway.com.

BASEBALL

Wiemer gets RBI

LOS ANGELES – Bedford graduate Joey Wiemer drove in a run for the National League in a 6-4 loss in the MLB Futures Game Saturday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ prospect was officially 0-for-1 but lofted a sacrifice fly.

Schreiber has 1.60 ERA

BOSTON – Gibraltar Carlson graduate John Schreiber heads into the All-Star break with a 1.60 earned-run average in 33 2/3 innings for the Boston Red Sox.

He has a 2-1 record and 3 saves with 39 strikeouts and just 6 walks.

SOCCER

Wahoski nets winner

Eric Wahoski scored three goals, including the game winner, in the rain to lead Team Krug to a 7-6 win over Team Drouillard in the Monroe Summer Adult Coed Soccer League at Munson Park Sunday.

Habeeb Bello scored three goals for Drouillard.

In the first game, Felix Sanchez, Eduardo Aldana and Humberto Hernandez each scored three goals to lead Deportivo Hernandez to a 9-3 win over Krug. Campbell scored all of the goals for Krug, which remains tied for first place with Hernandez.

GOLF

Stone shoots ace

TEMPERANCE – Kay Stone used a pitching wedge to shoot a hole-in-one on the 62-yard No. 7 hole on the Executive Course at Giant Oak Golf Course recently.

L-Z-Boy coming soon

Green Meadows Golf Course will host the 44th annual La-Z-Boy Junior Open on July 26-27.

The entry fee is $25 for ages 13-19 and #18 for 12 and under. Call 242-5566 or go to www.greenmeadowsgolf.com for more information.

