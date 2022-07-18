Sorority kicks off Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Women Build home. See who the house is for.

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves joined members of the Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and other volunteers Saturday to kick off construction of Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Women Build home.

Women from all walks of life came together with hammers, drills, saws and various power tools to begin constriction on what will become a new 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for Brittany McIntyre and her three children Ka’miya, 10; Maquia, 4; and Marquis, 2.

A Jackson native and graduate of the Jackson Public Schools, McIntyre works as a dietary technician and first heard about the program through her work.

“It was actually my manager, who also benefited from a Habitat home, who first told me about the program,” McIntyre said.

She will be among the volunteers picking up tools to provide “sweat equity” hours that are a part of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner.

This year’s home is being built in memory of former Mississippi First Lady Elise Winter , the wife of former Mississippi Gov. William Winter who served from 1980 through 1984. Elise Winter, who died July 17, 2021, was a founding member of the Capital Area Habitat group in 1986. Even in her 90s, she remained active on Habitat’s worksites as well as in the board room.

Elee Reeves, the wife of Gov. Tate Reeves, remembers meeting Elise Winter during Habitat’s Women Build project in 2014.

“Before I was first lady I did this for fun. My dad had a hardware store in Tylertown so I grew up around tools and building materials,” she said.

Of working with the former first lady, Reeves said, “Mrs. Winter was so kind and she worked so hard for Habitat. This was truly a labor of love for her.”

Dr. Latonia Lewis, Economic Development chair of Delta Sigma Theta also praised Habitat’s work and said many of the sorority’s alumnae members were glad to be able to lend a hand Saturday. Many of the group’s members are graduates from Jackson State University and Tougaloo College locally.

Habitat homes are designed to help working families move out of poverty and into decent housing by providing no-interest, 30-year mortgages for people unable to qualify for traditional bank loans. Participation in the program requires a $1,000 down payment and monthly payments typically in the $550 to $650 range. The faith-based group also provides homeowners with financial training classes, budget counseling and do-it-yourself classes.

The Women Build project is an annual program first begun in the late 1990s. Volunteer and former Habitat board member Karen Mori Bonner has been active with it from the start.

“I thought it was such a great idea — women empowering women and providing women with homes,” Bonner said.

Initial construction of wooden frames are being assembled inside the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity warehouse at 615 Stonewall St. in Jackson. They will be transported in sections to 4646 Meadowridge Dr. where the home is scheduled to be built in Jackson’s Broadmoor neighborhood.

It will become one of more than 660 new homes and renovations completed by the group, said Habitat Development Director Victoria Stein.

“These efforts have provided affordable housing for over 2,500 people in the tri-county area,” Stein said.

For information on how to volunteer, donate, or become a Habitat for Humanity homeowner call 601-353-6060 or visit habitatmca.org.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Sorority kicks off Habitat for Humanity's 2022 Women Build home. See who the house is for.