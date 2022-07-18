ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Vacations in Lake Tahoe as Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Marries Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Fun in the sun! Jennifer Garner enjoyed a weekend getaway as ex-husband Ben Affleck exchanged vows with Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

The Juno actress, 50, shared a glimpse of her vacation via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 17, posing in sunglasses and a bike helmet with a picturesque view in the background. Garner tagged the snap in Lake Tahoe, California, and showed off a paragliding adventure in another Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTghd_0gjdcihf00
Jennifer Garner David Fisher/Shutterstock

While the Alias alum relaxed by the water, Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, obtained a marriage license in Nevada one day prior. The pair got married in a small Sin City ceremony. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” a source exclusively told Us after the nuptials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8Ie1_0gjdcihf00
Jennifer Garner Courtesy of Jennifer Garner/Instagram

The Gone Girl actor was previously engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004, but the duo never made it down the aisle during their initial romance. Affleck went on to wed Garner, with whom he shares Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, in 2005. The duo called it quits in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Garner is “happy” to see how far her former spouse has come since their split, a source told Us in May 2020, adding that the exes “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other.”

Us confirmed one year later that the Oscar winner rekindled his romance with Lopez, and Garner couldn’t have been more supportive of the relationship. “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” an insider revealed in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZFM5_0gjdcihf00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Rocco Spaziani/UPI/Shutterstock

When Affleck popped the question earlier this year, he made sure the Camping alum was given a head’s up. “His whole family knew a little before [the announcement],” a third source told Us in April, noting that the Town actor and the Grammy nominee “waited a few days before sharing the news” in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Lopez used the same platform on Sunday to share details with fans about the duo’s low-key nuptials. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Hustlers star gushed. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. … So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

She continued, “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Garner, for her part, has not publicly congratulated the newlyweds. The 13 Going on 30 actress has been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 3

 

