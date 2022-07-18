ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Quick-Selling Summer Sandals Are on Sale at Zappos — Act Fast

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago
Dolce Vita Ronin Zappos

It’s never too late to upgrade your summer shoe game, and this may be the ideal time — tons of popular styles are starting to get discounted as July rolls along. The footwear we like to zero in on include timeless styles that will look just as fabulous next season — and we found just the pair of sandals to score now!

The summer’s not over yet, and you can strut your stuff in these adorable shoes from Dolce Vita for any event. Considering they’re both casual and dressy at the same time, it’s hard to believe they’re marked down. Not surprisingly, sizes are going fast — but you still have a chance to score them at this 25% discount!

The sandals feature two braided straps, which is a key detail we want to highlight. If the straps were leather that extended directly across the feet, they may cause pain if worn for long periods of time. Luckily, the braid makes the straps feel softer and more secure! It also adds some texture to the look of the sandal, which makes them more interesting.

These sandals are heeled, but offer a comfortable height. Two inches gives your silhouette some extra length, but you can still wear them for hours and not feel uncomfortable. We also adore the trendy square toe which caps off the overall vibe of these sandals.

Though there are plenty of different colors to choose from, only a handful of options are on sale. And as you may have guessed, those discounted styles are the ones that are getting snatched up quickly. If you love these shoes, don’t waste time — take a peek at your favorite colorway as soon as possible. Some shoppers say you can comfortably go up or down a half size as well, so even if you don’t see what you would normally order, you may still have the opportunity to snag a wearable pair ahead of your next summer outing. Your weekend brunch outfit has never been so chic!

See it: Get the Dolce Vita Ronin (originally $100) on sale for prices starting at $75 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Dolce Vita and shop all of the women’s sandals and more available at Zappos here!

