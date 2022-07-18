ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Meet Darren Jernigan, candidate for Tennessee House, District 60

By David Plazas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162yST_0gjdcVB600

The Tennessean Editorial Board asked candidates on the Aug. 4 state and federal primary ballot in Tennessee to answer our questionnaire. Find biographical information and their responses to 10 questions. Early voting started on July 15.

Biographical Information

  • Age (at time of Aug. 4 election): 52
  • Neighborhood, town and/or city: Old Hickory
  • Education: Austin Peay State University, BS, Political Science, Public Relations; Middle Tennessee State University, MCJ, Criminal Justice
  • Job history: Government Affairs, Small business owner, Health care consultant
  • Family: Married, Four children

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Ten Questions about your Candidacy

What office are you seeking? (Include district)

Tennessee House of Representatives, District 60

Why are you running for this office?

To bring the values and voice of the people of the Donelson, Hermitage, and Old Hickory area to the Tennessee Capitol. Tennessee faces many challenges from health care, education, public safety to infrastructure and I believe I have the experience and knowledge to add to the conversation and debate to move us and the state forward. It's an honor to represent District 60 in the Tennessee House. I am running for re-election and asking to continue to serve as there is much more work to be done.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)? (Please specify if you are unopposed, but feel free to answer)

I am unopposed in the primary election and in a contested race in the general election. I grew up in District 60 from elementary school to where I live now in Old Hickory. I have served in the Metro Council and am currently serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives. What qualifies me the most, however; is I love where I live and share the values of the people in the Donelson, Hermitage, and Old Hickory Communities.

How can you make the biggest impact on your community through this position?

Growing up here, knowing the people, as we watch together the incredible growth in our area and making sure we don't lose our identity. I feel I can best use the position to help manage the state resources that are available and working hand and hand with our local Council Members for smart growth. For constituents, listening to and identifying their needs, and then using my experience to connect them with the federal, state, and local resources available to meet their needs.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

  1. Infrastructure
  2. Public Safety
  3. Education

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Locally, it's infrastructure and the state of our roads and bridges. Statewide, education and the treatment of our teachers as well as public money going to private schools.

What else do you want voters to know about you that will help them make an informed decision on Election Day?

That I am available. I am transparent and take the position of holding the public trust very seriously. That a good idea is a good idea, regardless of where it originates. If it's good for the people of Donelson, Hermitage and Old Hickory area, I'm going to vote for it.

Tell us about a mentor or guide who made a difference in your life and what wisdom would you impart to the community?

State Senator Joe Haynes and Secretary of State Riley Darnell. Both taught me through their actions what it takes to be a statesman. A politician thinks about the next election, a statesman thinks about the next generation. I strive for that goal every day.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

A fun question: What are one or two attractions (restaurants, parks, venues, etc.) that visitors cannot miss if they come to your community?

The Hermitage and Nashville Shores

Call Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Hermitage, TN
City
Old Hickory, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Darren Jernigan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy