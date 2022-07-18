ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzPyM_0gjdcOFF00
Get excited to come to the 2021 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair August 12- 21, 2021, at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates.

Bedford County Fair

  • Located: 2119 Midland Road, Shelbyville
  • When: July 18 – 23
  • Theme: Hats Off to 20 Years
  • Website: Click on this link

Overton County Fair

  • Located: 608 Montgomery Highway, Livingston
  • When: July 21 – 31
  • Website: Click on this link

Trousdale County Fair

  • Located: 262 West McMurry Boulevard, Hartsville
  • When: July 28 – 31, August 4 – 6
  • Website: Click on this link

Macon County Fair

  • Located: 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
  • When: August 1 – 6
  • Theme: Celebrating 40 years of Family, Farming & Fun
  • Website: Click on this link

Bledsoe County Fair

  • Located: 234 Allen P Deakins Road, Pikeville
  • When: August 3 – 6
  • Theme: Cowboy Boots and Bucking Chutes
  • Website: Click on this link

Putnam County Fair

  • Located: 200 Veterans Drive, Cookeville
  • When: August 4 – 13
  • Theme: Chickens and Cows and Pigs! Oh My!
  • Website: Click on this link

Williamson County Fair

  • Located: 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
  • When: August 5 – 13
  • Theme: An All American Fair
  • Website: Click on this link

Cumberland County Fair

  • Located: 1398 Livingston Road, Crossville
  • When: August 15 – 20
  • Theme: Cowboys, Crops and Carnivals and A Whole Lotta Happy!
  • Website: Click on this link

Cheatham County Fair

  • Located: 870 Fairgrounds Road, Ashland City
  • When: August 16 – 20
  • Website: Click on this link

| Check out more lists and rankings from across Tennessee →

Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair

  • Located: 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
  • When: August 18 – 27
  • Theme: 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee
  • Website: Click on this link

Henry County Fair

  • Located: 517 Royal Oak Drive, Paris
  • When: August 20 – 27
  • Theme: Let’s Celebrate
  • Website: Click on this link

Benton County Fair

  • Located: 187 Natchez Trace Rd, Camden
  • When: August 22 – 27
  • Theme: Let the Good Times Grow
  • Website: Click on this link

South Central Area Fair

  • Located: 115 Smith Avenue, Hohenwald
  • When: August 30 – September 3
  • Website: Click on this link

Maury County Fair

  • Located: 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
  • When: September 1 – 5
  • Website: Click on this link

White County Agriculture Fair

  • Located: 565 Hale Street, Sparta
  • When: September 2 – 10
  • Theme: Bold Stripes, Bright Stars, Brave Hearts
  • Website: Click on this link

Coffee County Fair

  • Located: 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
  • When: September 3 – 10
  • Theme: Remembering 165 Years of Yesterdays, Embracing Visions of Tomorrow
  • Website: Click on this link

Nashville Fair

  • Located: 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
  • When: September 9 – 18
  • Website: Click on this link

Houston County Fair

  • Located: 721 West Front Street, Erin
  • When: September 14 – 17
  • Website: Click on this link

Lincoln County Fair

  • Located: 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, Fayetteville
  • When: September 17 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Robertson County Fair

  • Located: 4635 Tennessee Highway 41, Springfield
  • When: September 20 – 24
  • Website: Click on this link

Middle Tennessee District Fair

  • Located: 927 N Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg
  • When: September 23 – October 1
  • Website: Click on this link

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Is there a county fair you’d like to tell us about? Email us at wkrnwebmail@nexstar.tv

Comments / 4

Related
WKRN News 2

$375,000 awarded to build dog parks across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fifteen communities across Tennessee have won grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks. Throughout the past year, dozens of communities have worked to organize residents, coordinate with local officials, mobilize on social media, and host pet-friendly events to compete to win the $25,000 grant from Boyd Foundation.
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, TN
City
Lafayette, TN
City
Ashland City, TN
City
Manchester, TN
City
Hohenwald, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Livingston, TN
City
Camden, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
City
Fayetteville, TN
City
Columbia, TN
City
Paris, TN
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Macon, TN
City
Crossville, TN
City
Springfield, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Tennessee County#Middle Tennessee#Benton County#Montgomery Highway#West Mcmurry Boulevard#Veterans Drive
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Another Human Trafficking Arrest Made in Middle Tennessee

(Middle Tennessee) Another Human Trafficking case in Middle Tennessee has ended with an arrest. This time, Metro Nashville Police arrested 45-year-old Tony Williams, who is reportedly known as “Memphis Mack.” The suspect was apprehended at the Preston Hotel in Davidson County on Briley Parkway this past Thursday and was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Texas fugitive listed as missing person in Tennessee captured in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas fugitive who was listed as a missing person in Tennessee was taken into custody in Nashville early Monday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police documents, Michael Waskiewicz, 40, was suspected to be in the area of 13th Avenue South and Edgehill Avenue. Waskiewicz was reportedly listed as a missing person from Carthage, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy