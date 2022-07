Renovation of the Odd Fellows Lodge, located at the corner of Irvin Garrish Highway and Lighthouse Road, most recently known as the Island Inn, has begun with the roof. Ken DeBarth, president of the Ocracoke Preservation Society which owns the property, said that work has begun removing the dormers on the west side which will return the roof to its normal original configuration.

OCRACOKE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO