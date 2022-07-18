Camilla thrills Cornwall locals with Mary Poppins joke during trip with Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall joked she was going to “take off like Mary Poppins” as she carried a parasol to protect against the sun during a visit to Cornwall.

While Camilla kept the burning sun at bay, the Prince of Wales remained cool in his sunglasses and suit – buttoned at the front – during their tour of the picturesque fishing village of Mousehole.

Over the coming days, the couple will tour the county and neighbouring Devon to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall on the Queen’s accession to the throne in 1952.

Arriving at Mousehole, near Penzance, where temperatures were around 10 degrees below the sweltering 38C in London and the south-east, the duchess told locals: “This is very cool here. It’s stifling in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall talks to Tim and Gill Rothwell during a visit to Newlyn harbour and fishing port in Corwall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m using my parasol. I think I’m going to take off like Mary Poppins.”

The prince and his wife were cheered by crowds lining Mousehall harbour and paused to wave at children brandishing Union Flags and Ukrainian flags on the beach.

During their tour, the royals met a couple who told them the story of their sea rescue only 24 hours earlier by lifeguards, and chatted to survivors of the Grenfell tower fire who have been given holidays in Cornwall by a local charity.

Esme Page, 53, of Cornwall Hugs Grenfell, which has helped hundreds of survivors, relatives of victims, and Grenfell firefighters spend a holiday in Cornwall, chatted to the couple.

The Prince of Wales talks to local fishermen (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

She said afterwards: “At the heart of Cornwall is hospitality. This was a very special day and it’s lovely the work is being recognised.

“We are very grateful the Royal Family takes an interest in this most horrific tragedy.”

Ukrainian refugee and classical singer Hanna Zoschuk, 34, who fled Odessa in May, has been given a home in Mousehole and also met the royals.

She entertained Charles and Camilla with her rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside the Mousehole Male Voice Choir on the harbour front.

The Duchess of Cornwall talks to fishmongers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Zoschuk said: “It was very dangerous and I couldn’t continue with my singing. I love this place and it is a great opportunity. I am very grateful for all Charles and Camilla have done and said for Ukraine.”

A trip to the Cornish seaside is not complete without a frozen treat and the couple were ushered into Webb’s Dairy Ice Cream.

Owner Charlotte Webb, 30, said: “I showed them our selection and they wanted vanilla with Cornish buttercream in one pot with two spoons.”

