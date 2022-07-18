ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Acrisure Stadium: Crews remove ‘Heinz’ sign from front of Acrisure Stadium

By WPXI.com News Staff
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Crews officially removed the “Heinz” sign from the front of the newly-named Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday.

On Monday, One of our photographers captured one of the two giant Heinz ketchup bottles from the scoreboard being taken down by a large crane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1tw2_0gjdbbYn00
WPXI - Heinz Ketchup Bottle Crews have begun removing Heinz Field signage from the newly-named Acrisure Stadium.

This all comes the week after it was revealed that the stadium would be renamed Acrisure Stadium. It has been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm.

Comments / 12

Tisha Smith
6d ago

I’m not going to be the same! For 51 years that’s all I have ever known and I don’t even like condiments. Taking it to heart right now! I just can’t believe that this is happening. It’s sad!

Reply(1)
4
Scott Yochum
6d ago

It's all about the money. Meanwhile the taxpayers bought that stadium!!!!! Same as PNC Park. We should have a say in it.

Reply(1)
8
 

