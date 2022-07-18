Acrisure Stadium: Crews remove ‘Heinz’ sign from front of Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Crews officially removed the “Heinz” sign from the front of the newly-named Acrisure Stadium on Wednesday.

On Monday, One of our photographers captured one of the two giant Heinz ketchup bottles from the scoreboard being taken down by a large crane.

WPXI - Heinz Ketchup Bottle Crews have begun removing Heinz Field signage from the newly-named Acrisure Stadium.

This all comes the week after it was revealed that the stadium would be renamed Acrisure Stadium. It has been named Heinz Field since it opened in 2001.

Acrisure is a Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm.

