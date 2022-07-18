ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Grammy-winning band coming to Robins Theatre

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago
Courtesy: Sunrise Entertainment LLC

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Grammy award-winning band Blues Traveler is coming to Robins Theatre this fall.

The band is set to take the stage October 9.

Blues Traveler 35th Anniversary Tour show will include hits such as “Hook,” “Run Around,’ “But Anyway,” and more.

Presale tickets can be purchased July 19 at 10 a.m. This sale is accessible to Friends of Robins Theatre only.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Blues Traveler started as a high school band in New Jersey that ended up releasing 14 studio albums, four of which went gold and three platinum.

WKBN

WKBN

