Watch: Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Discusses The New Show 'On Patrol Live'

The name of a Tulsa man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old has been released by Tulsa Police. Robbery Detectives say Adrian Washington was seen on camera at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7. Police say Washington told the victim that he knew his sons and then asked the victim for $50. Police say Washinton got irritated when the victim would not give any money. The victim told police Washington followed him inside the house, attacked him, and took all of the money out of his wallet.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO