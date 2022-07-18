ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Watch: Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Discusses The New Show 'On Patrol Live'

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - A new show is coming to TV...

www.news9.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Justin Moore Is Excited To Return To Oklahoma For Big Concert

TULSA, Okla. - Country Music Singer Justin Moore is in Tulsa as he gets ready to perform at River Spirit Casino Friday night. The singer has had several hits during his 10+ years in country music. He joined us at 4 to talk more about his music and life on tour.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest man for botched robbery in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man after miscommunication led to a failed robbery in east Tulsa on Thursday. Oscar Garcia was arrested for trying to rob a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Tulsa police said around 3:45 p.m. a man, who they suspect was Garcia, attempted to rob the convenience store but ran away after a misunderstanding with the store clerk.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after hitting waste management truck at full speed

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
news9.com

Suspect Accused Of Beating, Robbing 80-Year-Old Man Identified

The name of a Tulsa man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old has been released by Tulsa Police. Robbery Detectives say Adrian Washington was seen on camera at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7. Police say Washington told the victim that he knew his sons and then asked the victim for $50. Police say Washinton got irritated when the victim would not give any money. The victim told police Washington followed him inside the house, attacked him, and took all of the money out of his wallet.
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Terrifying Road Trip On This Oklahoma Haunted Highway!

Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

The ‘World’s Largest Totem Pole’ Is An Oklahoma Original

For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#The New Show
KTUL

Sapulpa police request assistance identifying thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying an individual seen stealing from a local business early this morning. If anyone has information concerning the individual or the situation, it is asked that you call SPD at 918-224-3861 or email Officer Garr at sgarr@sapulpapd.gov.
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Watch as man walks in and robs bank in Bartlesville, Okla.

UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Body found near shopping center in Sand Springs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

FarmBar Reopens In Tulsa After Being Damaged By Large Fire

A Tulsa restaurant at 18th and Boston is open again after a large fire next door shut them down for months, and now the business is bouncing back. FarmBar uses produce grown in its garden and other local farms' fresh ingredients. The owners of FarmBar tell me they're just happy...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Tulsa County deputy unexpectedly passes away

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. On Wednesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Tulsa County Deputy Santiago Rodriguez. Rodriguez passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning following a medical...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy