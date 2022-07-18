Watch: Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Discusses The New Show 'On Patrol Live'

TULSA, Okla. - Country Music Singer Justin Moore is in Tulsa as he gets ready to perform at River Spirit Casino Friday night. The singer has had several hits during his 10+ years in country music. He joined us at 4 to talk more about his music and life on tour.
Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a stabbing and shots fired call at Sonic off 4700 West Houston Street. At this time, at least one person has been stabbed, police said. Broken Arrow Police said this was an isolated event and that the public is not in danger. Police said...
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man after miscommunication led to a failed robbery in east Tulsa on Thursday. Oscar Garcia was arrested for trying to rob a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. Tulsa police said around 3:45 p.m. a man, who they suspect was Garcia, attempted to rob the convenience store but ran away after a misunderstanding with the store clerk.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
The name of a Tulsa man accused of beating and robbing an 80-year-old has been released by Tulsa Police. Robbery Detectives say Adrian Washington was seen on camera at the victim's home near Independence and Memorial on Thursday, July 7. Police say Washington told the victim that he knew his sons and then asked the victim for $50. Police say Washinton got irritated when the victim would not give any money. The victim told police Washington followed him inside the house, attacked him, and took all of the money out of his wallet.
Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Mike Rowe is coming to Green Country. Principal photography has begun for the third season of “The Story Behind the Story,” based on Rowe’s popular podcast. The former “Dirty Jobs” host covers interesting topics like history, pop culture, and Hollywood secrets. Each episode covers a story about a real person or place.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying an individual seen stealing from a local business early this morning. If anyone has information concerning the individual or the situation, it is asked that you call SPD at 918-224-3861 or email Officer Garr at sgarr@sapulpapd.gov.
A relentless heat wave has been the talk of Oklahoma in July as sweltering temperatures pummel parts of the state. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to discuss how the city is responding to the heat wave.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Stephen Kunzweiler announced Thursday that 29-year-old Nicholas Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Sarah Maguire. Johnson previously entered a blind plea of guilty to first-degree murder to Associate District Judge...
A photo of Roy, who is now looking for a new place to sleep after Tulsa security officers cleared out a homeless encampment where he and many others were staying. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 22, 2022. (KWGS) A homeless encampment in front of a QuikTrip near Interstate 244...
UPDATE: Wednesday morning Bartlesville Police Dept update information stating, “A suspect has been detained by Bartlesville Police Detectives and Osage County deputies at the Osage Casino in Skiatook Oklahoma. The suspect is a tribal citizen and the FBI has been contacted and they responded to the location last night and will take over the investigation. Thank you for all of...
TULSA, Okla. — If you push a button to start your car, it can only take thieves second to steal your vehicle. Tulsa Police said there are three main reasons thieves steal a car: to joyride, to sell or scrap it for profit or to commit other crimes. No...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old young woman at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. Police told FOX23 the victim of the shooting is Serenity McAdoo, but they are still looking into why she was shot in the first place.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Police Department recovered a body near East 2nd Street and Washington Avenue. The body of a 27-year-old man was found around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. No suspicious activity is suspected, officers say. Police say they believe the body wasn't there very long, possibly overnight.
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen in Sapulpa. Amy Lynn Demoss is a Native American female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3″ and weighs 130 pounds. Demoss was last seen March 2, 2022...
A Tulsa restaurant at 18th and Boston is open again after a large fire next door shut them down for months, and now the business is bouncing back. FarmBar uses produce grown in its garden and other local farms' fresh ingredients. The owners of FarmBar tell me they're just happy...
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The mom of a 4-year-old boy who drowned in the Arkansas River near Sands Springs last weekend is paying tribute to her son but said his death is the worst pain she’s ever felt. Bentley Burkhalter was swept away in the water last Friday...
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own. On Wednesday, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Tulsa County Deputy Santiago Rodriguez. Rodriguez passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning following a medical...
