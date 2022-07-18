ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Paige finds new home overseas

By Richard Adkins
 4 days ago

Former UNC basketball guard Marcus Paige has signed the dotted line to play professionally in Spain .

Paige, a UNC fan-favorite, played for the Heels from 2012-2016, with his performance in the 2016 National Championship game being his most memorable. Fans will never forget his attempted three in the last seconds of the game.

After those four years at UNC,  Paige cemented his Tar Heel legacy and went on to play in five games for the Charlotte Hornets and spent two seasons in the NBA G-League before heading overseas.

The 28-year-old has bounced around the oversea market playing most recently for the Orléans Loiret basketball club in France. Paige appeared in 27 games for the club averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on the season.

Paige will be joining the Monbus Obradorio of the Liga Endesa league, finding a place in the second biggest basketball league in the world . Obradorio finished with an 12-22 record last season.

