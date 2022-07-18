Sweet border collie-mix looking for his pack

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is one and a half-year-old Border Collie-Mix named Recon. His family had a new baby and could not take care of him. He’s a very smart dog and already knows a lot of tricks. He is a people dog and wants to be around his pack! He will make a great family pet. He is house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Recon, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

You can stay ahead of all weather , breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App , and be sure to turn on push alerts .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.