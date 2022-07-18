ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Sweet border collie-mix looking for his pack

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1Jr_0gjdaQpt00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is one and a half-year-old Border Collie-Mix named Recon. His family had a new baby and could not take care of him. He’s a very smart dog and already knows a lot of tricks. He is a people dog and wants to be around his pack! He will make a great family pet. He is house-trained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FZHk_0gjdaQpt00

If you are interested in adopting Recon, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

