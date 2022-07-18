ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Draft: Kumar Rocker’s contract makes the Mets look foolish

By Mark Powell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers signed first-round pick Kumar Rocker to a contract, thus putting any injury concerns to bed relatively quickly. The Mets, who drafted Rocker early in the first round last year, did not sign him to a contract due to those injury issues. While New York didn’t reveal exactly what...

