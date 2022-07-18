Police use surveillance video to ID driver wanted for hitting 71-year-old man

Minor Injuries Reported in State Route 299 Head-On Collision. A two-vehicle head-on collision occurred on July 20 west of Redding that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened around 2:18 in the afternoon at State Route 299 near State Route 3 near Weaverville, according to the collision report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). When officers arrived, they discovered that a pickup and 4-door sedan had collided but were not blocking the roadway. The road was closed temporarily while the accident scene was investigated and a spill from one of the vehicles was cleaned up. The cause of the accident is being investigated to determine which driver was at fault.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO