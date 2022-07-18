Police use surveillance video to ID driver wanted for hitting 71-year-old man

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department has released more information in regards to the roughly five hour standoff on Market Street Thursday night. Recently, the Redding Police Department was informed that 32-year-old Jakeima Rohrbach of Redding had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The warrants stemmed from Rohrbach failing to appear on charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, assault with great bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
