ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, CA

Police use surveillance video to ID driver wanted for hitting 71-year-old man

By Kelli Saam
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, Calif. - A Tehama County man is wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen in the hospital. Corning police said the...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police release new details on Market Street standoff

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department has released more information in regards to the roughly five hour standoff on Market Street Thursday night. Recently, the Redding Police Department was informed that 32-year-old Jakeima Rohrbach of Redding had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The warrants stemmed from Rohrbach failing to appear on charges of kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, assault with great bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
REDDING, CA
Paradise Post

Police chase leaves trail of street damage

PARADISE — Paradise police arrested a 31-year-old Chico man Wednesday morning following a car chase from Paradise into Chico. Police say that two Paradise officers saw a white Ford Fusion driving north on the Skyway approaching Princeton Way, which allegedly had different license plate numbers on the front and the back of the car, according to a press release from the Paradise Police Department.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for animal cruelty at Chico City Plaza

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Chico Police on Thursday afternoon following reports of the man battering a small dog in the Chico City Plaza. At approximately 6 P.M. on July 21, officers with the Chico Police Department responded to 401 Broadway Street in Downtown Chico after receiving reports of a subject battering a small dog.
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Crime & Safety
Corning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
City
Fairview, CA
City
Los Molinos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed in Redding rollover crash identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Redding on Wednesday. The coroner’s office says 32-year-old Michael Runyon of Cottonwood was killed. Officers responded to the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail at about...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over 300 grams of meth found while serving search warrant in Chico, 3 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - More than 300 grams of methamphetamine were found and seized when agents with the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search warrant on Tuesday. BINTF said agents served a search warrant at 473 Posada Way #5 and found the methamphetamine along with evidence that methamphetamine...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver hospitalized in Shasta County rollover crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Shasta County Thursday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 36 between Platina and Wildwood. This is about 35 miles west of Red Bluff. The CHP tells Action News Now that the driver in the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding SWAT stand-off ends with man taken into custody

REDDING, Calif. 5 A.M. UPDATE - Redding police took a man into custody just before 11 p.m. after a standoff outside a motel that lasted about five hours. Jakeima Rohrbach, 32, was interviewed by police after he was taken into custody late Thursday night. Police said later Friday they will release more information about the charges he will face.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mercedes Benz#Corning Police Department
actionnewsnow.com

Driver injured in rear end crash with a construction vehicle

PARADISE, Calif. - A driver was injured in a rear end crash with a construction vehicle shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The CHP said the driver, 24, was driving along Skyway about a mile west of the lookout point in Paradise in a white Honda when they rear ended a construction vehicle. The construction workers inside the vehicle reported to be relatively unharmed and mostly complaining of neck pain.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police identify suspect in car chase from Paradise to Chico

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police have identified the man who led Paradise Police and CHP officers from Paradise to Chico as Ian William Hunter, 31, of Chico. Paradise Police say that they attempted to pull Hunter over on Wednesday at 10 a.m., because he had different license plate numbers on the front and back of his car as he was driving northbound on Skyway approaching Princeton Way.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Driver dies in early morning rollover crash in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A person died in a rollover crash near the Children's Dentistry and Orthopedics in Redding on Wednesday morning, according to Redding Police Department. Police said a report came in at about 1:45 a.m. that a vehicle rolled over and started a fire in the area of Hartnell Avenue and Shotwick Trail.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
actionnewsnow.com

5 arrested after search of former, current Odin’s Smoke Shop locations

CHICO, Calif. - Agents served search warrants on July 13 at the former and current locations of Odin’s Smoke Shop in Chico. During a search of the former shop located at 175 East Ave., agents contacted the owner, 46-year-old Brandon Kropp, and seven other people, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 suspects arrested after theft at Anderson VFW hall

ANDERSON, Calif. - Two Anderson VFW employees were booked on multiple charges following a suspected theft at a Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) hall, according to the Anderson Police Department. Anderson Police Department responded to a call Sunday afternoon at the local VFW for a reported theft. Kaitlyn Dunham, 30,...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found guilty of 2019 murder in Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in October of 2019, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney said the jury found Jerome Dzwonek, 23, guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery and unlawful intercourse. Dzwonek was found guilty...
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision Near Redding Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Reported in State Route 299 Head-On Collision. A two-vehicle head-on collision occurred on July 20 west of Redding that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened around 2:18 in the afternoon at State Route 299 near State Route 3 near Weaverville, according to the collision report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). When officers arrived, they discovered that a pickup and 4-door sedan had collided but were not blocking the roadway. The road was closed temporarily while the accident scene was investigated and a spill from one of the vehicles was cleaned up. The cause of the accident is being investigated to determine which driver was at fault.
REDDING, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported Near Woodland

Two People Killed in Collision With Tractor-Trailer. A pickup truck and semi collision in Yolo County near Woodland on July 15 ended up as a double fatality accident. The collision occurred at about 7:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 near County Road 96. Officers with the Woodland office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call where they discovered that a 2018 Freightliner and 2004 Dodge had collided. The driver and a passenger in the Dodge, both Redding residents, died in the collision.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy