ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Wagner selected in second round of MLB Draft

By Abigail Angalet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aimwI_0gjda16D00

Clemson had its first player selected on day one of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Sophomore infielder Max Wagner was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 42 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday. Wagner is the first Tiger to be selected by the Orioles since Steve Wilkerson was drafted by the club in 2014.

In his two seasons at Clemson, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native garnered quite the resumé including ACC Player of the year and first-team All-American honors, having a breakout sophomore season this past spring.

Following the 2022 season, Wagner sported a .369 batting average with 66 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 76 RBIs, 27 home runs, and a .852 slugging percentage. The second baseman tied the school record with his 27 homers (Khalil Greene in 2002), which is good for third most in ACC history.

This spring, Wagner was third in the nation for home runs (27) and was second in the nation for slugging percentage (.852).

List

The last 11 Clemson 1,000 receiving yard seasons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRxR7_0gjda16D00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cost for family of 4 to go to MLB game in 2022

What does it cost for a family of four to attend a baseball game across the MLB landscape? The Hustle did the homework, and we’re happy to share what the prices are. Warning: get ready to dig deep into your wallet. This includes four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas, and parking. Hopefully, you will root, root, root the home team a victory.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khalil Greene
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pitt Head Coach takes shot at Nebraska’s Offensive Coordinator

It turns out not everyone is a fan of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the most recent episode of “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter,” Pitt Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made several comments criticizing his ex-offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple. Narduzzi believed that Whipple was too stubborn to run the football and only wanted to throw, regardless of the situation. “Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Second Baseman#The Baltimore Orioles#Acc Player#All American#Orioles#Clemson Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State player, 4-star recruit, joins MLFB team

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and it has already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
E! News

Former NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35

The football world has lost one of its own. Paul Duncan, who briefly joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, passed away July 16 at the age of 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, confirmed his death in an Instagram post later that day. "Yesterday, Friday July 15th, Paul...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy