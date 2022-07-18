Wagner selected in second round of MLB Draft

Clemson had its first player selected on day one of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Sophomore infielder Max Wagner was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 42 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday. Wagner is the first Tiger to be selected by the Orioles since Steve Wilkerson was drafted by the club in 2014.

In his two seasons at Clemson, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native garnered quite the resumé including ACC Player of the year and first-team All-American honors, having a breakout sophomore season this past spring.

Following the 2022 season, Wagner sported a .369 batting average with 66 runs, 75 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 76 RBIs, 27 home runs, and a .852 slugging percentage. The second baseman tied the school record with his 27 homers (Khalil Greene in 2002), which is good for third most in ACC history.

This spring, Wagner was third in the nation for home runs (27) and was second in the nation for slugging percentage (.852).

