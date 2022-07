The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a draft Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the proposed Epitome Energy soybean processing plant in Crookston. The project impacts two wetlands on the site, however no public surface waters are near. The facility will require an air permit, to make sure emissions comply with the Clean Air Act. A public comment period is open on the assessment. Following the comment period, the project can move onto the permitting process. The MPCA is scheduled to host a virtual public information meeting the evening of Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO