ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bulgaria’s president asks third party to form a government

By VESELIN TOSHKOV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384PZJ_0gjdYTTo00
Spain NATO Summit Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives at the NATO Heads of State summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state are meeting for the final day of a NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday. (Bertrand Guay, Pool via AP) (Bertrand Guay)

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Monday handed a mandate to the third-largest political party in parliament to form a government after two previous attempts have failed.

Although the chances of the Socialist Party’s success are dim, its floor leader, Georgi Svilenski, said his party would invite the three other groups in the former coalition to give it a new try.

Svilenski told Radev that he would make every effort to see the mandate fulfilled, because the public needed calm and certainty.

The move comes after the two main groups in parliament — the reformist We Continue the Change party and the center right GERB party — failed to end the European Union and NATO member’s latest political crisis amid soaring tensions with Russia.

The ouster of the pro-Western Cabinet of Kiril Petkov, who took office last December pledging zero tolerance for corruption, helped pave the way toward a new election, which analysts expected to bring a stronger presence of nationalist and pro-Russia groups in parliament.

The Socialists have said that they will propose that the candidate prime minister should come from the We Continue the Change party, given it is the largest group in parliament.

If the coalition talks fail, which analysts say is more than likely, the president must dissolve parliament, appoint a caretaker government, and schedule another early parliamentary election,

The vote would be held in early October, and it would be Bulgaria’s fourth parliamentary election since April 2021.

Political analysts expect that a new vote could have a similar outcome and deepen the political impasse that has gripped the European Union’s poorest member.

They also expect political instability to hinder Bulgaria’s ability to tap the EU’s coronavirus economic recovery fund and disrupt its path toward adopting the euro currency in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Socialist Party#Sofia#Bulgarian#The Socialist Party#The European Union#Nato#Pro Russia#Socialists
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion | The other life issue altered by the Supreme Court

On June 30, 2022, the United States Supreme Court issued its opinion in West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency. While this case has not attracted the level of attention accorded to Roe vs. Wade, its moral implications are equally weight, as it impacts the lives of every U.S. resident as well as people far beyond our shores. This is a moral issue every bit as much as abortion, and as a person of faith I have responsibility to speak out. ...
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy