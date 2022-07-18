ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billy Ray’s Restaurant Closed Following Crash

By News Staff
wklw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car crash in downtown Prestonsburg has left the Billy Ray’s restaurant closed until...

www.wklw.com

Comments / 2

Related
q95fm.net

Officials On The Lookout For Two Men Who Walked Away From Work Release

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently on the lookout for two men out of Eastern Kentucky. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be driving a stolen 2014 Blue Kia Sorento, with Kentucky license plate number 638-YFX. According to officials, the two men were said to have...
LOOKOUT, KY
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Two-Vehicle Collision

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Silver Ram 2500 and a Kia Spectra, near Elkhorn Creek in Pike County. The incident took place on Saturday, July 16th. According to police, the driver of the Ram truck, 44-year-old Dusty Ratliff, is...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Prestonsburg#The Billy Ray
salyersvilleindependent.com

Law enforcement investigating stolen tractor

SALYERSVILLE – Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of a stolen tractor, which was allegedly taken off a piece of property on the White Oak Loop area in Magoffin County last Wednesday night. The owners reported the Kubota M9540 stolen, expecting the equipment had been taken late July...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Boyd Co. man arrested for hiding deceased girlfriend’s body

An eastern Kentucky man has been charged after hiding his deceased girlfriend’s body in a bedroom. The Ashland Police Department on Wednesday served a search warrant at a residence on Lyons Lane and located a body hidden between a bed and wall. The body, according to WYMT.com, appeared to have been there for “an extended period of time.”
BOYD COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Billy Ray’s closes temporarily after vehicle hits restaurant

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A staple of dining in downtown Prestonsburg will be closed until further notice, after its building was damaged in an accident. Billy Ray’s Restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Billy Ray’s will be closed until further notice,” the post...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wklw.com

Two Floyd Co Men Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in Pike Co

Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

POLICE | Man hides girlfriend’s body behind bed

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges Wednesday after police say he intentionally hid the body of his girlfriend. While serving a search warrant at a home along Lyons Lane in Ashland, the criminal complaint states a corpse was located tucked away between a bed and a wall. Officers reported the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Names Released For Individuals Found Dead In Carter County

Officials with the Kentucky State Police have released the names of the father and son who were found dead in Carter County on July 12th. Troopers reported finding the bodies of 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm inside of a trailer, just outside of Olive Hill. One of the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Pike County

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 9:29 p.m. on July 16, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered 44 year old Dusty...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Two Women Arrested In Pulaski County Drug Investigation

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa suspicious person complaint lands Lawrence County woman in jail

A call about a suspicious person in Kuttawa led to a Lawrence County woman's arrest. Lyon County deputies responded to the call on Days Inn Drive, where they reportedly found 44-year-old Rachel A. Mills laying on the ground bare footed in the parking lot of a business. Authorities said Mills...
KUTTAWA, KY
q95fm.net

Two Men Arrested Following Alleged Ambush And Unlawful Imprisonment

Two men out of Floyd County are now in jail after officials say they allegedly ambushed another man in Pikeville, then held him prisoner. 24-year-old Stephen Hamilton, of Teaberry, and 33-year-old Levi Tackett, of McDowell, were waiting for their victim to arrive while waiting at a Kentucky Avenue Apartment. The third man was allegedly visiting a woman who lived at the complex. Upon his arrival, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took his gun and proceeded to hold him at gunpoint.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Workers at a pharmacy in Boyd County were forced to deal with the aftermath of a break-in early Tuesday morning. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects broke into Med Save Boyd, located along U.S. 60 a couple miles from the Cannonsburg exit of Interstate 64.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy