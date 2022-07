SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — KABB/WOAI obtained police body camera footage of events that occurred before a shooter arrived at Robb Elementary School in Texas. The pandemonium wasn't isolated to the school. It began when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother, Celia "Sally" Gonzales, in the face before making his...

