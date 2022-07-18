Man Injured following ATV Accident in Boyd County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Route 2 in both directions Friday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to dispatchers. Mason County 911 confirms the crash happened at the railroad tracks near Apple Grove just before 1:30 p.m. No word on the condition of...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Ashland police said a man accused of gunning down two women in a home and then shooting himself after barricading in a residence has been extradited and returned to Kentucky to face charges. John Tooson, 32, is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two vehicles were destroyed Friday by a fire at a business in Cabell County outside of Huntington. Emergency officials said the blaze was reported about 10:30 a.m. at a garage in the 4700 block of U.S. 60 that salvages parts from vehicles. No injuries...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A three-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection at Chestnut Street and Kanawha Turnpike in South Charleston. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:15 p.m. They say there is fluid leaking, but are unsure what the fluid is. There are injuries reported, but the extent is unknown […]
ONA, WV (WOWK)—Windstorms have caused significant damage to the Cabell County Sheriff’s field office in Ona. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the Ona field office garage was completed and not damaged, the walls were up on the main field office building, and roof trusses had been set with temporary braces. Then a windstorm hit […]
SALYERSVILLE – Kentucky State Police is investigating a report of a stolen tractor, which was allegedly taken off a piece of property on the White Oak Loop area in Magoffin County last Wednesday night. The owners reported the Kubota M9540 stolen, expecting the equipment had been taken late July...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Logan County man is facing two felony charges after the Bridgeport Police Department says its officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Chief Mark Rogers said the vehicle was stolen from the White Oaks area of Bridgeport on Thursday, and within two minutes […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A tractor trailer fire has closed I-77 South in Charleston. The fire happened near the 35th St. Bridge exit about 4:30 Friday morning. Traffic is backed up beyond the Greenbrier St. interchange. Dispatchers say the driver called in to report his tractor-trailer was burning. It was...
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Palmer was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident...
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found in a vehicle on the shoulder of I-64E near the Milton exit. According to the Milton Police Department Chief Joe Parsons, the body was found around noon on Thursday by an officer checking on the vehicle. Parsons says they believe the...
An eastern Kentucky man has been charged after hiding his deceased girlfriend’s body in a bedroom. The Ashland Police Department on Wednesday served a search warrant at a residence on Lyons Lane and located a body hidden between a bed and wall. The body, according to WYMT.com, appeared to have been there for “an extended period of time.”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Three weeks ago today the Allen shooting in Floyd County left three law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer dead. Now, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Darrin Lawson who was also shot that day is speaking about his recovery experience. "I took a round to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a crash in the Sissonville area on Tuesday. Kanawha Metro says that a single occupant was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Edens Fork Rd. at PPSI Circle at around 1:45 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman arrested in connection to a vehicle crash that killed two people in February has been indicted in Kanawha County Court. Edriene Sutton, 24, of Charleston was charged with two counts of Driving Under the Influence causing death. She is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Aug. […]
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson, who was shot in the deadly ambush in Allen almost three weeks ago. He has undergone several surgeries to save his leg, including one Wednesday morning. He’s still day-by-day right now, but the good news is that doctors told Deputy Lawson he’s no longer at risk of losing his leg.
KANAWA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man charged with attempted murder was indicted in Kanawha County Court. A grand jury indicted Robert Michael Layne, 31, of Sissonville, on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use of Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Wanton Endangerment, and First Degree Arson. The charges stem […]
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department are moving up the ranks. Promoted earlier this month were Mike Talbott (to Corporal), Steve Vincent (to Lieutenant), and Jimmy Johnston (to Sergeant). Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Chief Deputy Doug Adams, and Circuit Judge Paul Ferrell, who...
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What firefighters call an apparent case of freakishly bad luck cost a family first a car and then their home. It happened a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday along Tyler Creek Road in West Hamlin. The mother who lives there with her husband and 6-year-old...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thirty-six people have been indicted in the latest meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller announced the indictments Friday. Edriene Sutton, 24 of Charleston, was indicted on a DUI with death charge. Sutton was allegedly driving drunk in the early morning...
