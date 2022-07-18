Did Chip Gaines Cut His Hair? Photos of the ‘Fixer Upper’ Star’s Changing Hairstyles Over the Years

Fixer Upper host Chip Gaines very rarely gives his hair the big chop! The home renovation expert has become famous for his auburn locks since making his debut with his wife, Joanna Gaines, on HGTV in 2013. Since then, the dad of five has transformed his hair with several fun styles and accessories.

Chip began growing his hair out amid the COVID-19 pandemic while spending time with his family in their Waco, Texas, home. To celebrate Father’s Day in 2021, Joanna posted a cute tribute to her hubby, whom she married in 2003. In the photos, the doting dad got his hair French braided by his kids.

“You’re the best kind of dad. The kind that lets his daughters French braid his hair right before you take them shopping (even if the College World Series is on),” the Magnolia Table author captioned the post.

In August 2021, he shaved his head to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He debuted his bald head in a series of Instagram photos with a bright smile on his face. The New Mexico native also shared the video documenting his big haircut with Joanna by his side. Chip explained his reasoning for growing his hair out and giving himself a major makeover in a July 2021 interview on Today.

“I like to continue to bring in bucket lister-type situations into my life and I was like, hey when I die, I’m going to say, ‘You remember that season that I had that long hair?’ And when I’m bald as a bat here in a couple of months after we shave it — literally, razor-blade bald — then I’ll say, ‘I’ve never been bald before either.’”

The organization planned to take Chip’s hair and make a wig for kids undergoing cancer treatment. He received lots of love from his fans in the comments section of each of his posts after revealing his new look. It wasn’t the first time he cut his hair to support the organization. He also shaved his head in 2017 after raising more than $230,000 for St. Jude.

After his most recent dramatic makeover, Chip decided to grow his hair out again, this time opting for a shorter ‘do. He kept his hair tidy with a headband as he ran the Silo District Marathon in April 2022 with his youngest son, Crew, by his side. The television personality is also a dad to kids Drake, Ella Rose, Duke and Emmie Kay.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Chip’s hairstyles over the years.