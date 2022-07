New Balance recognized that the work that Teddy Santis has been executing with his coveted streetwear imprint Aimé Leon Dore was impacting the globe on an extremely high level. So in response to this, the brand decided to tap him to assist with creative direction for its Made in USA footwear collection, and it has certainly been paying off. Nearly every release has sold out within minutes, and this newly-unveiled New Balance 990v2 “Chrysanthemum” colorway whose inventory gets cleared out.

APPAREL ・ 20 HOURS AGO