Snapchat Will Now Enable Chatting and Video Calls on Your Desktop

As we near the end of July, Netflix has unveiled its slate of new and original programming for August 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famed comic book series. Subscribers can also catch the new seasons of Locke & Key, Untold and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, plus classic films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Space Jam and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. August 2022 will also be the last month to catch the likes of The Conjuring, several Mission: Impossible movies and more on the platform.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO