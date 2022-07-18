ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat Will Now Enable Chatting and Video Calls on Your Desktop

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat is finally allowing its users to chat and video call through the web on their desktops. Moving beyond mobile devices for the very first time since its launch all the way back in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Discord Is Finally Coming to Xbox Consoles

It’s been more than a year since PlayStation users have been able to enjoy group voice chats on Discord, but luckily for on Microsoft‘s systems, the app is now finally coming to the Xbox family. The feature will be supported on all three current consoles, including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

UK Heatwave Causes Google and Oracle Outages

Scorching hot weather hit the United Kingdom this week, with the temperature hitting a record-breaking 40.2 degrees Celcius (104.4 Fahrenheit) today, which led to Google Cloud and Oracle servers struggling with cooling-related outages at the companies’ data centers. Both companies blamed the high temperature for the unexpected shutdowns. Google...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Netflix CEO Says Linear TV Will Be Dead in “Next 5 to 10 Years”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has shared his thoughts on the future of linear TV, meaning, the classic system where a viewer watches a show when it airs on its original channel. “It’s definitely the end of linear TV over the next five to 10 years,” Hastings said during an investor’s call on Tuesday while talking about Netflix’s subscriber results for Q2.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix in August 2022

As we near the end of July, Netflix has unveiled its slate of new and original programming for August 2022. Next month’s list is led by the premiere of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s famed comic book series. Subscribers can also catch the new seasons of Locke & Key, Untold and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, plus classic films such as Bridget Jones’s Diary, 8 Mile, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Space Jam and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. August 2022 will also be the last month to catch the likes of The Conjuring, several Mission: Impossible movies and more on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Calls#Web Browser#Google Chrome#Smart Phone#Ios#Microsoft Edge
hypebeast.com

Netflix's Ad-Support Tier Will Not Give You Access to All of Its Shows

Just a week ago, Netflix announced a new partnership with Microsoft to provide more affordable ad-supported tiers to its viewers, but it now turns out that the cheaper subscription tier won’t actually give you access to the streaming platform’s entire library. According to a new report from Deadline, Netflix‘s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that while Netflix Originals will all be available, third-party films and shows may not be available for those in the ad-supported tier due to licensing issues.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Tesla Liquidates 75% of Its Bitcoin Holdings

Shared in its recently released Q2 earnings report that it has sold approximately 75% of its Bitcoin holdings, worth roughly $936 million USD. In a related quarter two earnings call, its CEO Elon Musk shared that the sale was due to uncertainty surrounding Covid lockdowns in China. “The reason we...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

43einhalb and HORNBACH Build a Supersized "Sneakerpool" in Berlin

German DIY chain HORNBACH, Frankfurt-based sneaker retailer 43einhalb, and creative agency Heimat have crafted a supersized “SneakerPool” based on the adidas ZX 10000 sneakers. While the project resembles more like a sneaker jacuzzi, the creation is impressive nonetheless measuring 5.7 meters long, 2.2 meters high, and weighing in at 850 kilos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Introduces a Virtual Game Experience

Back in 2016, Ye attempted to dip his toes in the video game sphere by crafting a virtual experience titled “Only One” inspired by his late mother and at-the-time newly-released single alongside Paul McCartney. It never came into fruition for the public to actually experience, but fast forward six years later and the creative genius and Demna have now introduced a brand new digital experience to coincide with a new.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy