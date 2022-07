The 121st Cañon City Volunteer Fire Department’s Fireman’s Ball will be from 3 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Brews and Bikes located at 224 Main St. The evening will be an exciting one with live music by Mystic 7 from 5-9 p.m. and food will be provided by food trucks SoCo Chicken, Mountain Pass Panini, Fired Up Pizza, Crash Site Burgers, and Mimi’s Grill. Adult beverages will be provided by Keg 1 and are available throughout the night. Both live and silent auctions will be conducted at 7 p.m.

