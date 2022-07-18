Monday letters: Rifle annexation, Glenwood Habitat plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley effective from Noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Grand Valley on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Limited cooling at night and in the morning will decrease overnight recovery and increase heat stress. Dangerous heat in the afternoons can cause heat illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you are well hydrated and are eating well. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water and plenty of food. Yes, extreme happens every year. People also die from it every year. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death. This is why we make a big deal about it.

