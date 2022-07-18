ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

Monday letters: Rifle annexation, Glenwood Habitat plans

Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Now is the time to preserve undeveloped space in Rifle. Ask yourself what matters most in our surrounding Rifle area; saving the few remaining wildlife habitats or packing cracker-size houses in like sardines? We do need housing for the influx of people. However, Eco Dwelling wants to overload our undeveloped wild...

www.postindependent.com

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs farmers market to return in coming weeks

The downtown farmer’s market in Glenwood Springs should be back in a matter of weeks. At the city council meeting on Thursday night, Christian Henney, the president of the Downtown Development Association for Glenwood Springs, said that the association would be happy to take over the market this year.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turns herself in to Aspen authorities

Embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters turned herself into Pitkin County law enforcement authorities on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued for her last week. She went to the Pitkin County administration building, where the sheriff’s office is located, around 9 p.m., according to Undersheriff Alex Burchetta....
MESA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Firefighters mopping up small fire in Battlement Mesa

A small brush fire that broke out near a residential neighborhood in Battlement Mesa on Friday afternoon was quickly brought under control by responding agencies, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. GCSO Communications Officer Walt Stowe said residents near West Battlement Parkway were evacuated from their homes after...
BATTLEMENT MESA, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New ground shuttle service, Roaring Fork Express, to debut this month

A ground transportation service called Roaring Fork Express announced Monday it will enter the local market this month with service on a scaled basis, with plans to expand its offerings this winter. Roaring Fork Express, owned by Montrose-based CO West Transportation, will begin limited on-demand commercial operations July 22, offering...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Details from last week’s Glenwood Springs shooting reveal landlord was shot by tenant in abdomen

An affidavit in Thursday’s shooting in a Glenwood Springs residential neighborhood states the suspect shot his landlord in the abdomen during an attempted eviction. Craig Allen Robbins, 44, is accused of shooting Tom Parks, who is currently in critical condition at Valley View Hospital, at a residence in the 1000 block of Riverview Drive. Parks, Robbins and two other individuals were all living with each other in the residence.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs attempted murder trial postponed again; defense sought dismissal over evidence nondisclosure by DA

An attempted murder trial stemming from an April 2021 shooting incident outside a downtown Glenwood Springs home has been postponed a second time, with fingers pointed at the 9th District Attorney’s Office for failure to disclose key evidence in the case. In the meantime, the defendant, Padrikea Nichols, 36,...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mud used as bonding tool at New Castle’s Dirty Hog Dash

When Rachael Knable wants to set an example, she’s sliding down a tarp, climbing up a rockwall and crawling through a soupy pool of mud. The local mother of four joined her kids — Eva, Zoe, Mavis and Coraline — in taking on Saturday’s Dirty Hog Dash. The New Castle fundraiser has kids ages 4-14 conquering a series of man-made obstacles over nearly a mile-long course at VIX Ranch Park.
NEW CASTLE, CO
KJCT8

Excessive Heat Watch issued for dangerous heat on Friday and Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley effective from Noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Grand Valley on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Limited cooling at night and in the morning will decrease overnight recovery and increase heat stress. Dangerous heat in the afternoons can cause heat illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you are well hydrated and are eating well. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water and plenty of food. Yes, extreme happens every year. People also die from it every year. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death. This is why we make a big deal about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Three Rivers Little League teams win state tournaments

Summer is always better when the hometown baseball squad is relevant. Sorry, Rockies — make room for the Three Rivers Little Leaguers (TRLL). With the juniors softball team already clinching the state title earlier this month, TRLL added two more teams to the list of state champions on Monday.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Big Head Todd and the Monsters headline benefit concert in Carbondale

The Anna Lynn Cunningham Foundation’s second annual summer benefit concert features Big Head Todd and the Monsters at River Valley Ranch to raise funds for children battling with cancer. The fundraiser benefits children battling cancer. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, along with openers Shady Lane, offer uplifting music...
CARBONDALE, CO
FOX31 Denver

Routine traffic stop leads police to 23 pounds of meth, heroin, fentanyl

AVON, Colo. (KDVR) — An Eagle County traffic stop on Interstate 70 led deputies to a 23-pound drug bust. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team stopped a car for weaving down I-70 near the town of Avon. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Domingo Mendoza-Ceja of Denver.
AVON, CO

