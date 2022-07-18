ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethanol Can Supply 30% of Auto Fuel…If We Give Up Corn Chips

dakotafreepress.com
 4 days ago

South Dakota Farmers Union president Doug Sombke is in the Sunday paper telling President Joe Biden he should come to South Dakota, not Saudi Arabia, to find the solution to America’s gasoline prices in our corn ethanol fields:. President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia to beg for more...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 4

IGN

Lawmakers Ask EPA and Department of Energy to Crack Down on Cryptomining

Six US lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, have asked the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy to crack down on cryptomining. In a letter also signed by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Edward Markey, and Jeffrey Merkley alongside Members of Congress Jared Huffman and Rashida Tlaib, the lawmakers requested that cryptomining companies in the U.S. report their energy usage and carbon emissions.
Agriculture Online

Prices collapse at day's end | Thursday, July 21, 2022

Corn and soybean prices fell below support today as prices sold off hard again into the close. Wheat closed lower after trading higher most of the day. The combination of improved weather forecasts, fund selling, and lower energy prices put pressure on prices. This does not seem logical at a time when the U.S. crop is probably getting smaller. As I look ahead to next week, I expect crop conditions to take a 2-3% decline in the Monday USDA Crop Progress report.
USA TODAY

Fact check: False claim that Permian Basin oil supply would fuel America for 200 years

The claim: Parts of the Permian Basin have enough oil to fuel America for 200 years. This year, due to the increase in the price of crude oil and a shortage of refining capacity, gas prices rose dramatically. It has put financial pressure on consumers and political pressure the Biden administration to act accordingly to lower prices. As a result, the role America plays in the international oil market has become a top political issue.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese company attempting massive land buy next to US Air Force base

A Chinese food processing company is attempting to buy around 370 acres of land in North Dakota, in an area around 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising concerns among lawmakers that the land purchase could be used to surveil the nearby U.S. base. Lawmakers requested a review of the purchase last week.
deseret.com

With nearly 2 million living within its borders, Russia becomes the country with the most Ukrainian refugees

Almost 2 million Ukrainian refugees are now living in Russia, some of them forcibly removed in what officials in the war-torn country say is a war crime. Those numbers come from both Ukrainian and Russian officials, as well as the United Nations’ refugee agency, which estimates nearly 1.7 million refugees have crossed the border into the very country that displaced them.
The Associated Press

Steelmaker moves ahead on effort to build plant in Southeast

A steel producer has announced plans to build and operate an aluminum mill in the southeastern U.S., after reaching a deal with the company that so far has failed to deliver on its promise to put the plant in Kentucky — even with financial backing from the state. The announcement this week was the latest chapter in what has been a long, tortuous effort to build a new aluminum plant in an Appalachian region struggling to create jobs. Steel Dynamics Inc. said this week that its board approved plans to move ahead with construction of the $1.9 billion plant, though it did not specify where other than to say it will be somewhere in the Southeast. Steel Dynamics said it will own more than 94% of the facility through a joint venture arrangement with Unity Aluminum. The Steel Dynamics plan is much larger in size and scope than what Unity had contemplated. And a Unity spokesperson offered assurances that the state of Kentucky will recoup its investment. Unity, formerly known as Braidy Industries, had intended to build an aluminum mill near Ashland in northeastern Kentucky but struggled for years to line up sufficient financing for the project.
SlashGear

Here's Why Rolling Coal Has Been Banned In 6 States

Inhaling noxious fumes from passing vehicles may not be everyone's cup of tea, but for some diesel enthusiasts, it's not a problem at all. Some diesel truck drivers — whether to make a statement or just for fun — go so far as to modify their vehicle so that it releases as much exhaust as possible. This phenomenon is known as "rolling coal," and it happens when a diesel truck is modified so that it can intentionally blast black smoke in abundance.
Daily Mail

Kristi Noem's digital ad buy in first-to-vote states fuels speculation of 2024 White House bid – as the pro-Trump South Dakota governor also plans a trip to the northeast

Kristi Noem is the latest governor to fuel speculations of ambitions for a presidential run as she launched a series of national Facebook ads that are getting clicks in first-to-vote states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The South Dakota governor is campaigning for a second term this year...
The Associated Press

GE First in World to Test High Power, High Voltage Hybrid Electric Components in Altitude Conditions

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- At the Farnborough International Airshow, GE announced it completed the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005415/en/ GE completes the world’s first test of a megawatt (MW)-class and multi-kilovolt (kV) hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion | The other life issue altered by the Supreme Court

On June 30, 2022, the United States Supreme Court issued its opinion in West Virginia vs. Environmental Protection Agency. While this case has not attracted the level of attention accorded to Roe vs. Wade, its moral implications are equally weight, as it impacts the lives of every U.S. resident as well as people far beyond our shores. This is a moral issue every bit as much as abortion, and as a person of faith I have responsibility to speak out. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

