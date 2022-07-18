Analyzing Jessie Bates' Future: Will Bengals Trade Star Safety?

The 25-year-old has "no intentions" of reporting to training camp or playing on the franchise tag

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were unable to sign Jessie Bates to a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

The 25-year-old has "no intentions" of playing on the franchise tag according to multiple reports. With Bates unhappy about his contract and the Bengals hoping to make another Super Bowl run—will Cincinnati consider trading the star safety?

Win-Now Mode The Bengals should be all-in on winning a championship this season. It's easy to speculate about a potential trade, but future draft picks don't help this year. If Cincinnati is going to consider moving one of their best players, then they're going to need a win-now player in return. Bates is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, their championship chances take a significant hit. Would they be able to replace that value in a trade? The answer is probably no, unless they're getting a star player in return. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No Leverage Bengals President and Owner Mike Brown has been in these situations before and he hasn't blinked. What leverage does Bates have? This is the most important season of his career. If he plays at a high level, then he'll likely sign a gigantic contract with another team next spring. The $12.91 million he's set to make on the franchise tag is worth twice as much as the $6 million he's earned in his first four NFL seasons. Bates doesn't have any options. If he wants to earn $12.91 million this season, then he'll show up and play for the Bengals. If he wants to miss out on that money, then he won't join the team this season. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

No One to Blame Bates wants to be paid like one of the NFL's top safeties. The Bengals have other players, including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins that they're planning on signing to long-term deals over the next few seasons. Cincinnati won't be able to keep everybody. Look for the Bengals to let Bates walk after using their first round pick on safety Dax Hill in April's draft. No one should blame Bates for wanting to get paid. It's also hard to blame the Bengals—assuming they sign young stars like Burrow, Chase and Higgins to new contracts over the next few offseasons.

