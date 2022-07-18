ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says he will step down by the end of Biden's first term

By Kimberly Leonard
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on January 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor, said he'll leave before the president's term is up.
  • COVID would continue to last a long time, Fauci predicted.
  • He made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with Politico.

