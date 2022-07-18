ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden's 5 failures in Ukraine that only embolden Russia

By Rebekah Koffler
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s Russia-Ukraine policy has been a monumental disaster. Russia’s forces are in the fifth month of laying devastation to Ukraine as Biden continues to write checks to Zelenskyy, with no end in sight. Here are Biden’s top five failures in Ukraine, which could have devastating...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Horror moment Russian Olympic hockey star is dragged off by cops ‘to fight in Ukraine’ for being a ‘draft dodger’

AN RUSSIAN hockey star who played in the Olympics and had just lined up a big money move to a US team has been snatched in the street accused of being a "draft dodger". Ivan Fedotov, 25, was rushed to an army enlistment office after being dramatically held by a squad of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers in St Petersburg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Foreign Aid#Russians#Dia
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

771K+
Followers
170K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy