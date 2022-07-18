ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Religious beliefs led to Roe’s overturn. Other religions suffer because of it.

By Sara Pequeño
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRGEO_0gjdUwSF00
Lisa Landrum, of Charlotte, shows solidarity with abortion rights activists as they march through uptown Charlotte, June 26, 2022. The demonstration was in response to last week’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Alex Slitz alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Despite the religiosity of the Supreme Court (which is predominantly Catholic), the United States is not a Christian nation.

It’s overwhelmingly Christian, sure — the latest Pew Research data (from 2014) estimates that a little more than 70 percent of the nation subscribes to Christianity (and about 46 percent of that population is evangelical or Catholic, the main voices against abortion). This means that about 30 percent of the population, more than a quarter of the country, is not Christian. About two percent of the country is Jewish — and in Judaism, the understanding of “when life begins” can be entirely different from the Christian perspective.

The Supreme Court justices made no mention of their personal religious beliefs in the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade several weeks ago, but it’s impossible to argue it didn’t have an impact on their belief that abortion is not protected by the Constitution. In ruling based on Christian beliefs, they are suppressing Jewish beliefs.

Jewish law sees fetuses as full people once they are born, and its laws prioritize the health of the pregnant person because of this.

A Jewish organization in Florida recently sued the state over its abortion ban, and other Jewish activist groups have been vocal about the way Dobbs v. Jackson interferes with their liberties. Strict abortion bans are in opposition to interpretations of Jewish law that mandate abortions in cases where the mother’s life is threatened. In deciding that abortion is no longer protected by the federal government, Jewish people see a failure to respect their own religious values.

Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or in Raleigh says that if the fetus is harming the pregnant person, the tradition considers it a “pursuer,” as it would call someone pursuing harm against someone else. What constitutes “harm” also varies: it could just be life-or-death situations, but it could also be the long-term emotional or physical harm of a pregnant person.

“I can’t speak for all of the Jewish community, but I would say a majority of the Jewish community believes that this is a religious issue for many Jews,” says Dinner, “and to be forced by our government to follow a different religious point of view is a breach of the separation between church and state.”

Rabbi Jenny Solomon of Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh is a mother of three. Before carrying her third child to term, she suffered from two second-semester miscarriages due to what was likely a blood clotting disorder. She says that carrying a high-risk pregnancy was incredibly difficult, and it required her relying on her family and congregation for support.

“I can tell you that I have no doubt that for many, many other people, that fourth pregnancy would have broken them,” Solomon says. “I just feel personally from my own experience, that there’s no separation between the mind the body and the spirit, and if somewhere else, someone else were in those circumstances and found that they could no longer function, that an abortion would be a life saving measure for that mother.”

The word “abortion” does not come up in the Torah; but it isn’t in the Bible either. And yes, the word “abortion” isn’t in the Constitution either, but the freedom of religion is, which includes non-Christian faiths and the lack of religion altogether. Solomon is a rabbi in the Conservative tradition, which seeks to preserve Jewish ritual. She says that even to Orthodox Jews, who trend further to the right, cases where the mother’s life is threatened don’t just permit abortion: it’s encouraged.

Both Solomon’s and Dinner’s congregations are now looking to ways that they can support abortion access in North Carolina. Nationally, organizations like the American Jewish Committee and the National Council of Jewish Women are working to stand up for abortion access.

“The Christian right does not have a monopoly on faith and morality,” Solomon says. ”We have those things too. We have different ways of understanding what value-driven and faith-driven life look like, and now this country that we feel loyal to, and that we feel so much a part of, is actually standing in the way of our religious freedom.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Florida State
The News & Observer

Now, waiting at the DMV in NC doesn’t necessarily mean waiting in the DMV office

The state of limbo that is waiting in line at a DMV office in North Carolina is getting a little easier with the help of QR codes. The state Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new check-in system at its driver’s license offices that begins with people scanning a QR code and sending a short text message when they arrive. That establishes their place in line and will eventually be followed by reply text message to let them know it’s their turn to see an agent.
POLITICS
The News & Observer

Masks are now advised indoors in half of NC counties, according to CDC guidance

North Carolinians in half of the state’s counties are advised to wear masks in public, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the new BA.5 subvariant surges through the state, nine counties transitioned from a medium- to a high-risk classification this week, bringing the total number of high-risk counties to 50. In those areas, the CDC recommends that people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor, public places, regardless of vaccination status.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Beliefs#Religious Freedom#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Catholic#Pew Research#Jewish
The News & Observer

Two popular stores close at Crabtree, move to Cary. A new store opens this summer.

Two popular home and furniture stores have closed their doors at Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall. The former storefronts of both Pottery Barn and Arhaus are covered at Crabtree Valley Mall, and signs bearing the stores’ names have been removed. White sheets with “COMING SOON” cover the entryways to both, though there are no signs of what stores might be replacing the now-defunct home stores.
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
482
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy