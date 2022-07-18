ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Elevated fire weather concerns on Monday due to strong winds

By Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. – Dry and windy conditions on Monday will result in an increased potential for wildfires, especially in the valleys where fuel moisture has reached critical levels in grassy/shrubby vegetation, as well as forested areas with downed trees. A trough of low pressure will move across Montana...

