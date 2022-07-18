Elevated fire weather concerns on Monday due to strong winds

JACKSON, Wyo. — After indulging in The Lion’s Club Breakfast, visiting the award-winning rabbits and pigs in Heritage Arena, witnessing the art of horsemanship at Horse Show events, exploring the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, playing a round of mini golf, and feeling your way through the petting zoo, there is even more fun to be found at the 66th annual Teton County Fair! In tradition, the night events will kick off with the Fair Concert on Wednesday, July 27, at the Rodeo Arena. This year’s concert features soulful Americana and country music artists Ian Munsick, Elvie Shane, and guest Kylie Frey. This is guaranteed to be a boot-stomping, two-stepping jamboree to remember. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person at the Fair office or www.tetoncountyfair.com.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO