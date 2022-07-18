55 days till the Cardinals' 2022 season opener vs. Chiefs

We begin a new week this fine Monday morning and it is the week that training camp will begin for the Arizona Cardinals’ rookies. As of today, there are 55 days until the Cardinals play their first game that counts of the year.

Their Week 1 contest at home against the Kansas City Chiefs is in 55 days.

Chandler Jones used to wear No. 55 but he isn’t on the team anymore and no one else has it.

But check out Jones and the other players before him to wear No. 55 for the team over the years.

