LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested two suspects in a robbery on Thursday. LPD said they were dispatched to a fight in the 600 block of Capital Avenue, and when they arrived, police talked to the 17-year-old victim who said that 25-year-old Hannah Lowe approached her with a knife in each hand and wanted to fight.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO