Dr. Eston Wenger is Offering Venaseal Closure System in Cleveland

In the end, the relocation of Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics in Mentor only measured 0.3 miles, from 7326 Industrial Park Blvd. to 7676 Reynolds Road. However, for the practice’s patients, personnel and staff, the move encompasses an additional expansion of services as well, in a new, state-of-the-art, 6,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two women who had never before met became sisters on July 1, 2020. At least that’s what they tell people. Maria Contreras and Monica Davis don’t look anything alike. But ever since the transplant surgery just over two years ago, they insist they are connected -- in body and in spirit.
Alex Rivera owner of Rivo LLC stopped by the studio to talk bout the services their offer. RivCo is an all-service exterior construction and repair company serving the Cleveland and Chattanooga area. The exterior of your home should look amazing – and RivCo will make that happen – but it also plays an important role in extending the lifespan of your house. More than just curb appeal, your home’s exterior is also the first source of your home’s protection against weather, pests, and damage.
CLEVELAND — John Lane, owner of the Winking Lizard in Cleveland, said the kitchen may look fully staffed during a busy lunch rush, but he could use a few more sets of hands. The Winking Lizard in Cleveland is still dealing with staffing shortages in the summer months. The...
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Ohio for the past month, and it's causing the nation's leading health officials to recommend some stricter health protocols for some areas. Forty-five of the state's 88 counties are now listed by the CDC as having "high" community levels...
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is expanding its services at its Euclid Hospital. The move includes outpatient services for cardiology and primary care. Cardiology and primary care were already provided through inpatient services, but this is a major expansion. It includes 16 new exam rooms, now four primary care providers and cardiology providers, stress testing services, and even a solarium.
CLEVELAND — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is in Cleveland today “to announce nearly $20 million in funding that will provide low or no-cost high-speed internet to roughly 25,000 households.”. Lt. Gov. Husted will officially make the announcement during a 1 p.m. press conference at the Brooklyn branch...
The BA.5 omicron subvariant now makes up about 80% of COVID-19 infections in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus is much more contagious, even for people who have immunity, said Dr. Keith Armitage, infectious disease specialist at University...
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Starting on Friday, there will be underground utility work being done on Rockside Road just west of the Rockside Woods Boulevard intersection, according to a news release. The underground construction will be done from Friday through Sunday by the Fishel Company, a contractor working for Verizon.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amazon Prime semi flipped early Thursday morning, the call coming in about 4 a.m. for another accident at Dead Man’s Curve. “That is a 90-degree curve in the roadway,” said Amanda McFarland, ODOT public information officer for Northeast Ohio. “A lot of time,...
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 19, 2022. Looking to add a new furry friend to your family this summer?. The City of Cleveland Animal Care and Control, also known as "City Dogs," has reduced adoption fees until Sunday, July 24. SUBSCRIBE:...
The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a briefing on Thursday morning to name the man serving as the city’s interim police chief to the permanent position. Dornat “Wayne” Drummond will now serve as police chief for Cleveland in a permanent role; it’s a position he said...
Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The recently opened Fitness Court, an outdoor gym that provides a variety of exercise stations for those seeking improved fitness, has become a well-used asset at City Park East. The Fitness Court, which officially opened June 29 a few hundred feet from the Barkwood dog park, was...
WOOSTER, Ohio — The need for teachers across the country continues. According to a Spring 2022 American School District Panel survey, 90% of school districts nationwide changed operations in one or more of their schools this past school year because of teacher shortages. Here in Ohio, President of the...
Stephen Hailey joined us from Honda of Cleveland to reveal this month’s candidate to be entered into the drawing to win a Honda Civic. The latest nominees are listed below. See the vehicle selection available at http://hondaofcleveland.com. May – Jeremiah Dallas. June – Caleb Robinson.
Ohio is home to highly regarded research universities and small colleges that provide opportunities for distance learners. Online colleges in Ohio offer full bachelor's and master's degrees, along with bachelor's degree completion tracks, graduate certificates, and associate degrees. Programs at online colleges in Ohio prepare graduates for new positions and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
Comments / 0