ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dr. Eston Wenger is Offering Venaseal Closure System in Cleveland

By Austin C.
mymix1041.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were joined by Dr. Eston Wenger with Premier Surgical in...

www.mymix1041.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Optima Dermatology and Medical Aesthetics relocates to new Mentor facility

In the end, the relocation of Optima Dermatology & Medical Aesthetics in Mentor only measured 0.3 miles, from 7326 Industrial Park Blvd. to 7676 Reynolds Road. However, for the practice’s patients, personnel and staff, the move encompasses an additional expansion of services as well, in a new, state-of-the-art, 6,000-square-foot, purpose-built facility.
MENTOR, OH
mymix1041.com

Rivco, LLC

Alex Rivera owner of Rivo LLC stopped by the studio to talk bout the services their offer. RivCo is an all-service exterior construction and repair company serving the Cleveland and Chattanooga area. The exterior of your home should look amazing – and RivCo will make that happen – but it also plays an important role in extending the lifespan of your house. More than just curb appeal, your home’s exterior is also the first source of your home’s protection against weather, pests, and damage.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
spectrumnews1.com

Restaurant staff shortages limit seating options during summer

CLEVELAND — John Lane, owner of the Winking Lizard in Cleveland, said the kitchen may look fully staffed during a busy lunch rush, but he could use a few more sets of hands. The Winking Lizard in Cleveland is still dealing with staffing shortages in the summer months. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic expands services at Euclid Hospital

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is expanding its services at its Euclid Hospital. The move includes outpatient services for cardiology and primary care. Cardiology and primary care were already provided through inpatient services, but this is a major expansion. It includes 16 new exam rooms, now four primary care providers and cardiology providers, stress testing services, and even a solarium.
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vein#Https
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

CLE Best Docs: How We Did It: Cleveland's Best Doctors

Here's how we crafted our story and found the data to back it up. The doctors in this feature were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of area physicians in Northeast Ohio. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians they deemed the best in their field of practice. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in all fields of medicine. The featured doctors were screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through applicable boards, agencies and rating services.
CLEVELAND, OH
mymix1041.com

Honda of Cleveland – Honda Civic Giveaway, Nominees for May and June

Stephen Hailey joined us from Honda of Cleveland to reveal this month’s candidate to be entered into the drawing to win a Honda Civic. The latest nominees are listed below. See the vehicle selection available at http://hondaofcleveland.com. May – Jeremiah Dallas. June – Caleb Robinson.
CLEVELAND, OH
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Ohio 2022

Ohio is home to highly regarded research universities and small colleges that provide opportunities for distance learners. Online colleges in Ohio offer full bachelor's and master's degrees, along with bachelor's degree completion tracks, graduate certificates, and associate degrees. Programs at online colleges in Ohio prepare graduates for new positions and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy