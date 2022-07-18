ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Ertz snubbed from NFL top tight end list, getting only honorable mention

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ohAq_0gjdTLGv00

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade last season after Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury. Ertz played in 11 games for the Cardinals and caught 56 passes, tying the single-season franchise record for number of receptions by a tight end. He did that in 11 games.

They re-signed him to a three-year deal.

He is bound to have a record-setting season and he has been one of the league’s best tight ends in the past, but while he is still a solid player, he did not make the cut in Mark Schofield’s rankings of the top 12 tight ends in the NFL for Touchdown Wire.

He just misses the cut and gets honorable mention.

The top of the list includes the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the 49ers’ George Kittle. Schofield has Kelce at No. 1 over Kittle, which is certainly debatable.

Should Ertz make the list?

He is now in his 30s but his ability to impact the passing game probably should put him ahead of two of the final three guys on Schofield’s list — the Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth, ranked at No. 10, and the Bills’ Dawson Knox, coming in at No. 12.

One could argue Ertz could come in ahead of the Lions’ T.J. Hockenson.

Ertz caught more passes than all three players last season. He can line up as an ‘X’ receiver. He can play in the slot. Ertz is not the blocker the other guys are but he is capable.

And with receiver DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Ertz is likely going to be a focal point of the offense. He built a nice rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray almost immediately and now has had a full offseason to work in the offensive system.

Ertz tied the Cardinals’ record for catches for a tight end. If he is healthy this season, he should obliterate that record of 56 in 2022.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos fans love Russell Wilson's new cleats

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is hosting teammates at his home in California this week for pre-training camp workouts and passing sessions. On Sunday evening, he posted some highlights on social media from his work with wide receivers Tim Patrick and Tyrie Cleveland. Broncos fans are of course happy to see the star QB getting on the same page with his WRs, but it was Wilson’s new cleats that really got fans talking.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#49ers#American Football#Lions
Yardbarker

T.J. Hockenson Has Fifth-Highest Madden 23 Rating Among Tight Ends

While the Detroit Lions curiously had low ratings among their wide receivers unit in the released Madden 23 rollout, tight end T.J. Hockenson received an 89 overall rating, which ranks fifth among all tight ends. The 25-year-old tight end is entering his fourth season in the league. Expectations have started...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Madden NFL 23 top running back ratings revealed

Less than one month remains until Madden NFL 2023 comes out and reminds us how absurdly popular this sport is even within the gaming world. On Wednesday, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the highest-rated running backs going into Madden NFL 23. Unlike Tuesday’s edge rushers announcement, we’ve got rookie and veteran stats again! Let’s check out every athlete that made both lists, along with their overall rating (OVR).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy