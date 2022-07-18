ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Cat's Support for Mama Cat While She Gave Birth Is Touching People's Hearts

By Gabrielle LaFrank
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loving partner can make a world of difference on the day you welcome your bundles--or bundles--of joy. They can provide a priceless support system to get you through some of the hardest moments, but they can also be someone to celebrate with you when that amazing moment comes. For Anaya--known...

Comments / 12

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

Oh my goodness!! If that's not the sweetest ever.. Hearing all that purring going on.. Very proud parents ❤️🐾

PetsRadar

Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video

When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
Daily Mail

'I would adopt him!' 'World's Ugliest Dog' Mr Happy Face, 17, who was rescued from a hoarder's house wins over This Morning viewers with his adorably scruffy appearance

The owner of the World's Ugliest Dog has said he is 'one of the most beautiful creatures' while others have fawned over the 'adorable' pooch. Janeda Banelly, who owns 17-year-old pooch Mr Happy Face, appeared on This Morning today to talk about the title. The proud owner of the Chinese...
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
Upworthy

Mom dressed in school uniform hilariously rocks out with son who didn't want to go to class

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.
POPSUGAR

Sandra Bullock Has 2 Adorable Little Ones With Complementary Names — Louis and Laila

Sandra Bullock may be in several of your favorite movies, but her favorite role to date is being a mom. "It's just like being a mom, I finally realize, 'Oh, this is what I was supposed to do when I grew up," she said. "Not be an actress; to be a mom. . . . This is my purpose," she told Today in 2018 of her two adopted children, Louis and Laila. The "Ocean's 8" star — among many, many other films — adopted both of her children from Louisiana after witnessing the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
pethelpful.com

Video of Cows 'Yelling' at Their Owner for Being Late to Feed Them Is Priceless

You know how grumpy you get when you wake up hungry? Now imagine if it was your job was to feed a group of angry, hungry cows. BIG yikes. That was the case for one TikToker who was getting an ear full when she went to feed the cows one morning, but don't worry — she was not going to take their sass lying down.
