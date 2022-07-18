ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer vaccine for infants available at Northampton clinic

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40p8ET_0gjdT70000

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has added additional appointments for its weekly Covid-19 vaccine clinics for infants and children.

The clinic is open on Mondays at the Elks Club in Florence from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only . Moderna vaccines are available for ages six months to five years old, and Pfizer shots are available from six months to four years old.

Is COVID-19 living in your freezer?

The clinic also offers walk-up appointments for anyone over five on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at Pulaski Park.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Merridith O’Leary states, “I strongly recommend that all members of the community get up to date with their COVID vaccinations and certainly receive any boosters for which they are eligible. While I recognize that it can be confusing that people who have been vaccinated can still test positive for COVID and have some symptoms, vaccines are preventing countless hospitalizations and deaths right here in Hampshire County.”

As of June 21, COVID-19 vaccines are available for children ages 6 months to 5 years old in Massachusetts. This age group should receive three doses of Pfizer vaccine, or two doses of Moderna vaccine.

According to the CDC , the number of vaccine doses you need to complete your primary series depends on which vaccine you receive.

*Talk to your healthcare or vaccine provider about the timing for the second dose in your primary series. You should not get the second dose early.

How many children are vaccinated in Massachusetts?

Since the vaccine was made available to children ages 6 months to 5 years old in Massachusetts, 356,839 (6%) have received at least one dose as of July 11.

Weekly Covid-19 vaccination report 7-13-2022 Download

The Massachusetts Covid-19 vaccination dashboard is published every Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

