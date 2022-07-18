ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter, NY

Hikers reminded to avoid illegally parking on roadways in Hunter

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXX2A_0gjdT4Lp00
No parking sign (Getty Images)

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you park illegally when hiking in Hunter, the town may tow your vehicle, said Hunter Town Supervisor Sean Mahoney. Mahoney said parking on many of the town’s roadways is unsafe.

“Many of our roads are narrow, mountain roads that do not allow for safe parking on the shoulder as they impede and obstruct passage of traffic (both pedestrian and vehicular). In some cases, this has completely blocked access for our EMS personnel to some areas of our town,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney said when one person parks illegally, others usually follow, which makes the issue worse. Accidents can also happen. Mahoney said the Town Board stands by its decision to tow these illegally parked vehicles.

“There are many signs stating that parking is prohibited on many of our roadways, and that vehicles are at risk of being towed. These signs are numerous and clearly visible from multiple nearby vantage points, and they are inspected routinely,” said Mahoney.

Both Mahoney and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) said that if trailhead parking is full, hikers should find another place to hike. Mahoney said Hunter and the surrounding area has many hiking trails that have less traffic and parking issues.

“This season has seen a record increase in the number of visitors to popular areas such as the Peekamoose Blue Hole and Kaaterskill Clove, which has resulted in unsafe parking and hiking, as well as increased rescues, trash, and environmental damage,” said NYSDEC.

NYSDEC reminds hikers to safely and responsibly enjoy the outdoors without endangering public safety or negatively impacting nature. NYDEC also advises hikers to go hiking in less popular areas. Hikers are also reminded that they need a permit 24 hours in advance to visit the Peekamoose Blue Hole.

If you find that your car was towed when you return from hiking, you can call the Hunter non-emergency police line at (518)-589-7200 for information. Mahoney said you can also call a taxi at (518)-589-6533 to give you a ride to the impound lot at Hunter Town Hall.

“We do not want to tow your vehicle,” said Mahoney. “We want you to enjoy our town and all it has to offer. In order to do that, we ask that you respect our laws and find legal parking when visiting.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

DOT: Watch for lane closures on Route 5 in Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane closures on Route 5 in Fonda starting July 23 at 6 a.m. The closures will be between Bridge Street and Cayadutta Street. DOT said the closures are for road paving....
FONDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hunter, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling center opens in Clifton Park for heatwave

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has announced that the Senior Community Center will provide a cooling center for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The Cooling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m., at 6 Clifton Common Court,
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling stations in Schenectady County for heatwave

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has released a list of cooling stations for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The cooling stations will be fully air-conditioned to provide respite from the heatwave. Cooling stations:. Hon. Karen B. Johnson...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

18-wheeler accident during rush hour brings Mid-Hudson Bridge to standstill

HIGHLAND – A tractor-trailer carrying general municipal waste overturned on the westbound side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge on Thursday afternoon, bringing traffic to a crawl. The 18-wheeler had just crossed into Ulster County after crossing the bridge and overturned in the center of the westbound curve after crossing the bridge at approximately 5 p.m.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
NEWS10 ABC

Water back on in Troy after water main break

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repairs have been completed after a water main break forced public utility crews to close 15th Street in Troy, between Hoosick and Hutton. The water main break was first reported around 8 a.m., Friday morning. Officials said water service is currently being restored to affected...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam says misconceptions on water access could lead to crisis without conservation

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Driving through Rotterdam neighborhoods, it wasn’t hard to find sprinklers running and feeding vibrant, green grass and bursting flower beds with their much-needed H2O. However, at high noon, not a single one of those sprinklers should have been running, according to town ordinance. This week, Rotterdam launches its new conservation initiative […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady bar has liquor license suspended

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady bar has had its liquor license suspended amid recent violence. The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) said The Saw Mill at 501 South Avenue can no longer sell or serve alcohol on the premises. SLA said the suspension follows recent reports from...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Ems#The Town Board#Kaaterskill Clove
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Crash in Delaware County

A 79-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County. According to New York State Police, it happened at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, July 21st on State Route 23 in Roxbury. According to police, the woman was traveling east on Route 23 when she crossed over the yellow line...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures for Schenectady County SummerNight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County SummerNight is set to make its return on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. In preparation for the event, the Schenectady Police Department has announced several street closures that will be in effect before and during the event. Police said traffic delays should...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: Clifton Park teen found with handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Clifton Park teen who allegedly had a handgun on him after a call for shots fired Thursday has been arrested. Albany Police officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and began to conduct an investigation.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy