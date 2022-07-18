ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.

Shockey reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while officials say his juvenile passenger was seriously injured. OSP said LifeFlight was activated and the minor was airlifted to a hospital in Portland.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police said there were signs Shockey was impaired.

