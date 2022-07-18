ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified 45-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital on June 24 after receiving blunt force injuries during an assault by another inmate. On July 14, the man was released from the hospital and started receiving further care for his injuries at the prison infirmary at Donaldson.

At 7:10 a.m. Sunday, the man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead. He was serving a sentence for a 2011 burglary conviction out of St. Clair County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

