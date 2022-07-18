11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Birmingham

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy died after being involved in an ATV accident in Birmingham over the weekend.

Brandon Linderman, of Leeds, was taken to Children’s of Alabama Sunday afternoon with injuries he sustained in the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Sicard Hollow Road in Birmingham. At 12:29 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Linderman’s death.