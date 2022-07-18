ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident in Birmingham

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDkKB_0gjdSaLv00

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old boy died after being involved in an ATV accident in Birmingham over the weekend.

Brandon Linderman, of Leeds, was taken to Children’s of Alabama Sunday afternoon with injuries he sustained in the accident, which happened in the 4000 block of Sicard Hollow Road in Birmingham. At 12:29 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Linderman’s death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 shot while inside vehicle in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham community grieves the loss of two infants due to storm tragedy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of Birmingham’s College Hills community are grieving the loss of two infants in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm Thursday. The two infants and an 11-year-old boy were rushed to Children’s of Alabama Hospital after the storms knocked down a tree onto their home Thursday evening. Birmingham Fire and Rescue […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leeds, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Have you seen Chucky in your neighborhood? This 5-year-old Alabama boy hopes you’re afraid.

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – Kendra Walden wasn’t sure what she’d seen. She sat in the passenger seat as her colleague drove down a hilly, residential street in Pinson. “That looks like a real-life Chucky,” she said. Walden and her colleague thought they were hallucinating for a moment. The “Chucky,” though, wasn’t a mirage. He was waiting on the car to pass, staring at them intently as they slowly rolled by. Walden’s colleague turned around. They had to be sure of what they’d seen.
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

Carbon Hill Police searching for missing man

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Carbon Hill Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Quentin Lee Earley’s last contact with his family was on July 11. He may be driving a two-door, grey 2019 Dodge Challenger. If you have any information, contact...
CARBON HILL, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Children
CBS 42

Firefighter Larry Adams celebrated for 50-year career working in Birmingham, Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Larry Adams was out of work. Adams, who grew up in Tarrant, had spent the Vietnam War out of the action in Washington state, where he fixed guns onto helicopters. Getting back home to Alabama in 1972, Adams had taken the civil service exam and had applied to the Birmingham Fire Department, the police department and the sanitation department.
FULTONDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Hanceville woman arrested after pit bull attacks police officer

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hanceville woman has been charged with multiple misdemeanors after her dog bit a police officer and attempted to attack several more in the area. On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the Hanceville Police Department received a resident’s call that their neighbor’s pit bull had attacked and severely injured their dog, and also attempted to attack them.
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Multiple injured after plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey celebrates new bio-friendly addition to Alabama cement company

RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Cement Company of Alabama is officially revamped. Company officials joined Governor Kay Ivey this morning for the groundbreaking of the plant’s new addition. The Ragland cement plant’s new production line is a rotary kiln that substitutes fossil fuels with alternative fuels coming from items like recycled woodchips and shredded […]
RAGLAND, AL
CBS 42

Pinson neighbor reports black slime in faucets

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Pinson neighbor Stanley Binder reached out to CBS 42, after he said he wasn’t getting answers from Birmingham Water Works about black slime hanging from his faucets. “I was rinsing something out and noticed these black things falling in the sink,” Binder explained. “And I turned this over and looked and […]
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

LifeSouth to give gift cards to Alabama blood donors through Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s primary blood donation center is issuing an emergency need for blood donations. LifeSouth Community Blood Center is asking for donations of all blood types to ensure local hospitals have enough blood supply to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses. The...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Trussville thriving despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The growth of Trussville over the past two years is attracting new people to the city. Trussville created an entertainment district on Beech Street. The project cost $15.2 million to complete and has new restaurants, condominiums, and entertainment venues. City council member Lisa Bright said no one person is responsible for […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy