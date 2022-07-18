Similar Stats of T.J. Hockenson and Eric Ebron Explored

One of the key contract decisions awaiting Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is whether or not to offer tight end T.J. Hockenson a long-term contract extension.

Based on his high upside and potential, the young tight end figures to be in the mix in the plans of the current regime, especially given the fact the new offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, also served as the team's tight ends coach.

On the Monday edition of "The Morning Woodward Show", hosts Adham Beydoun and Terry Foster explored who had the potential of being the next emerging superstar on the Lions' roster.

Both highlighted the supporters commenting and mentioning that Hockenson should be the candidate, while Foster indicated he believed that a superstar would emerge from either the offensive or defensive line.

Beydoun acknowledged that Hockenson has more potential than Eric Ebron had in Detroit, but does not see a high-end superstar capable of consistently earning 1,200 yards receiving, similar to what Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce produces.

"We want to put Hockenson in some context. He is no more productive than Eric Ebron was," Beydoun concluded. "But, because we all see his limitless potential, we're just going to close a blind eye to it."

Here are the comparative stats, highlighted by Beydoun, in the two tight ends' first three seasons playing in Motown.

Ebron: 40 games played, 133 receptions, 1,496 yards, seven touchdowns.

Hockenson: 40 games played, 160 receptions, 1,673 yards, 12 touchdowns.

The most polarizing aspect of Ebron's game was his propensity at times to put the football on the ground.

He developed a reputation of being unreliable, despite some decent performances.

Here is a three-year look at the receptions divided by targets (catch %)

In Ebron's first three seasons, his catch percentage was 53.2%, 67.1% and 71.8%.

In Hockenson's first three seasons, he secured 54.2% 66.3% and 72.6% of receptions.

When Ebron signed with the Colts after being cut by the Lions, he signed a two-year, $15 million contract.

That is a far difference from what Hockenson could command from the Lions.

Based on the productivity, it will be imperative for Hockenson to put together a career season in 2022.