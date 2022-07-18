Blood donors needed as local supplies run low

The Tennessee Valley’s blood supply is in dire need of replenishment, according to Blood Assurance.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit had just 19 units of the universal blood type, O-negative, on its shelves. Blood Assurance likes to have at least 180 units of O-negative available every day to send to local hospitals. Additionally, the organization reported low inventory numbers related to O-positive, A-positive and A-negative blood types.

The summer months often prove to be most difficult for Blood Assurance and other blood banks across the nation.

Swafford also believes that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases is contributing to the lack of donations.

“The turnout at many of our mobile blood drives, whether at a business or congregation, has been less than stellar,” he said. “Based on our conversations with staff, we know a lot of people are at home battling the illness.”

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted.