Clewiston, FL

Suspicious armed suspects caught prowling in Clewiston neighborhood

By Alex Howard
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

CLEWISTON, Fla. – Pictures shared by Clewiston Police on Monday morning show a pair of teens wielding what appears to be a handgun, with another sporting a ski mask.

They were captured by a homeowners fence camera late Saturday evening, but the man who took those pictures claims, he knows the two teens.

The man, who asked not to be named, claimed those teens were hitting his cameras mounted along a fence line in an Alleyway along Margaret Street in Clewiston. He forwarded the pictures to the police, but also contacted their parents. He said he later found out the gun was actually a BB gun.

Margaret Street is known as a quiet residential section of Clewiston, which has both an Elementary School and a Day Care.

“My kids go down the street, they go to school here, day care here. Thats why it’s so alarming, just weird to be honest. Im thinking it could have been kids playing around.” said a neighbor.

“Thats just for foolishness of kids playing around. It’s something that kids learn the hard way in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Clewiston Police say they are still investigating, and want anyone who recognizes the two to give them a call.

NBC2 Fort Myers

